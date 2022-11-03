Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Reichenbach Rewrites WACO Football Record Books Again
Simeon Reichenbach is wrapping up what has been a spectacular football career with the WACO Warriors. And, right before he gets a chance to play under the bright lights of the Dome, he’s continuing to strengthen his legacy by once again setting a school record. After rushing for 1,413 yards last season, Reichenbach broke the single-season school 8-man record he already owned by eclipsing that mark during WACO’s victory over Montezuma in the state quarterfinals Thursday. Reichenbach piled up a whopping 267 yards against Montezuma, bringing his new record total this season to 1,451 yards.
KCRG.com
Garza scores 30 points, Iowa Wolves win season opener 123-105 against Sioux Falls
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeyes Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon helped the Iowa Wolves win their season opener 123-105 against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Garza scored a team-high 30 points and added 8 rebounds, while Bohannon grabbed three boards in 7 minutes of play.
Fran McCaffery Matching Dr. Tom's 13-Year Iowa Run
Hawkeye Head Basketball Coach Set to Tie Program's All-Time Next Season
goiowaawesome.com
Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Purdue?
Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
11/5/22 Iowa, Spencer Petras
The Boilermakers lost to Iowa 24-3 on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermake…
11/5/22 Iowa, Flyover
The Boilermakers lost to Iowa 24-3 on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermake…
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man badly hurt in Clark County chain-reaction crash
WAYLAND, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Clark County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, two miles west of Wayland, Mo. The crash involved three vehicles, an SUV...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
kniakrls.com
Rollover on Highway 5 South of Knoxville
Shortly after noon the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to the scene of a vehicle on its top on Washington Hill on Highway 5 south of the sale barn outside of Knoxville. No one was transported from the scene.
kiwaradio.com
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
KBUR
One dog dies in Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
KCJJ
Overnight accident on I-80 in Iowa City ties up traffic; West Liberty man arrested, allegedly gives false name to investigators
A one-car accident tied up traffic overnight on Interstate 80, leading to the arrest of a Muscatine County man who Iowa City Police say lied about his identity. A witness reported seeing a 2004 Nissan Maxima drive into the ditch on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 247…between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits…just after 1:45 Sunday morning. Iowa City Police say the driver of the Maxima, identified as 34-year-old Julian Andres Vazquez of West Liberty, showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused breath testing. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
Legend Says Don’t Touch this Black Angel in Iowa Or You’ll Die
It's known as the creepiest urban legend in all of Iowa. It's a black angel that overlooks the grave in a cemetery. If you dare touch it, the legend says you'll die without question. Business Insider declared The Black Angel of the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City as the most...
Pen City Current
Bad precedent set at City Council meeting
We talk a lot here about the right for the public to have access to elected officials. Whether it's Chapter 21 or Chapter 22 of Iowa Code, we stand by the public's right to address grievances against their representative government body - within reason. You can't go in and threaten,...
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
ottumwaradio.com
OPD Investigating Death of ORHC Staffer at Hospital
UPDATE: Eric Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Ottumwa Regional Health Center provided the following statement. “Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. We have identified interim leadership while we conduct a national search for a replacement. We are committed to doing all that we can to support and advance the critical work of our team at ORHC, and we will provide an update when a new leader has been identified. As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers. Thank you for understanding.“
Wind turbine blade manufacturer returning to Iowa thanks to Inflation Reduction Act funding
NEWTON, Iowa (WHO) — Nearly one year after shutting its doors in the city of Newton and laying off 700 workers, TPI announced on Thursday they are coming back to Jasper County – next year. TPI had manufactured wind turbine blades from 2008 until December 31st, 2021. The company had filled a hole left in […]
KBUR
Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
Comments / 0