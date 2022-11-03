Friday will end up being our last quiet weather day for a while in northern California. Although it won't rain all weekend, there will be rain, wind and light mountain snow Saturday and Sunday, with more on the horizon. Stay safe and dry! Clouds are now streaming over northern California, and we can expect increasing clouds through the night. Rain showers will be approaching from the northwest overnight, arriving in northern and western areas by sunrise. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Saturday will be breezy with areas of rain moving from NW to SE across our area through the evening. It won't rain all day for anyone. Highs Saturday will range from 40s in the mountains to 50s in the valley.

