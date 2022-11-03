ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CALHFA giving homeowners $40K for Granny Flat

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The passage of controversial Senate Bills 9 and 10, effective until 2029, legalizes duplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and small multifamily properties on lots previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes.CALHFA is providing a grant up to $40,000 for homeowners to help alleviate the housing crisis in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

When You are Receiving your Next Stimulus Check or Inflation-Relief Payment, by California Government?

California is providing people with money and direct deposits for their welfare and needs. Around 2.1 million deposits are being provided to many families in California. California is helping several people with basic needs and money. Also, it will increase the economic growth and rate of the country. It also helps in the economic impact of the state and California is spending millions of dollars on it. They are also providing stimulus checks (money which is provided by the government) and payments to people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Is a ‘red wave’ about to crash over California?

How concerned are Democrats in California and across the country about a Republican “red wave” cresting in the Nov. 8 election and clinching the GOP’s control of Congress? I’ll give you three hints: 1. Today, President Joe Biden is set to visit San Diego to campaign for Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, who’s facing a tough […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Winter storm expected to bring gusty winds across Northern California

(KTXL) — With a winter storm expected across Northern California, including most of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, gusty winds are expected along with heavy snow and rain, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, gusty winds will start developing across Northern California Sunday evening through Monday. Gusts could reach up to […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com

A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area

A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain, Wind And Mountain Snow Are Coming To Northern California Soon

Friday will end up being our last quiet weather day for a while in northern California. Although it won't rain all weekend, there will be rain, wind and light mountain snow Saturday and Sunday, with more on the horizon. Stay safe and dry! Clouds are now streaming over northern California, and we can expect increasing clouds through the night. Rain showers will be approaching from the northwest overnight, arriving in northern and western areas by sunrise. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Saturday will be breezy with areas of rain moving from NW to SE across our area through the evening. It won't rain all day for anyone. Highs Saturday will range from 40s in the mountains to 50s in the valley.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp

Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

