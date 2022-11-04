Neighborly®, the world’s largest home services company, announced its acquisition of Junk King®, the nation’s top-rated junk removal and hauling company. Junk King has more than 150 locally owned franchises across 32 states and in Canada (as Junk Works®). This acquisition enters Neighborly into an entirely new service vertical and reinforces its position as the Hub for Home Services™. “At Neighborly, we want to be the mainstream home services a homeowner typically needs on a reoccurring basis,” said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. “We saw Junk King as another excellent opportunity to expand into a new service vertical with a brand that has a strong reoccurring business model and potential for growth. Junk King is one of a handful of scaled franchised companies operating in the $10 billion junk removal market today.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO