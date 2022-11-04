Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
Commentary: What’s Up with the Diesel Fuel Supply and Prices
Diesel is the lifeblood of the global economy. Trucks, trains, tractors, boats, barges, machines, and more all rely substantially on diesel and the US consumed about 34 billion gallons of it last year. It’s a casual statement we’ve repeated countless times in reports and news releases. With prices hitting record highs and concern about potential shortages, let’s take a closer look at the current situation, which factors are driving prices and inventories, and the outlook for lowering prices back down and increasing the supply.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Union County, NJ Offers a New Way to Help Stem the Tide of Plastic Waste
Union County residents have a new opportunity to help conserve resources and keep plastic out of the waste stream. The Union County Board of County Commissioners has launched a new drop-off plastic film recycling program, in partnership with participating municipalities. The service is free of charge. The new plastic film recycling program is the first countywide plastic film recycling effort to launch in New Jersey. “We are all very proud to bring this new recycling program to Union County. It will enable our residents to help conserve valuable resources and hold back the tide of plastic waste. We encourage everyone in the participating municipalities to join in,” said Union County Commissioner Chair Rebecca L. Williams.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Neighborly® Acquires Junk King®, the Nation’s Top-Rated Junk Removal and Hauling Company
Neighborly®, the world’s largest home services company, announced its acquisition of Junk King®, the nation’s top-rated junk removal and hauling company. Junk King has more than 150 locally owned franchises across 32 states and in Canada (as Junk Works®). This acquisition enters Neighborly into an entirely new service vertical and reinforces its position as the Hub for Home Services™. “At Neighborly, we want to be the mainstream home services a homeowner typically needs on a reoccurring basis,” said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. “We saw Junk King as another excellent opportunity to expand into a new service vertical with a brand that has a strong reoccurring business model and potential for growth. Junk King is one of a handful of scaled franchised companies operating in the $10 billion junk removal market today.”
wasteadvantagemag.com
Brentwood, CA to Look at $40 Million High Diversion Organics Operating Facility
The City of Brentwood could begin the first step in a multi-year process towards developing a high diversion organics operating facility. The city council took up the item where they were asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with Anergia Services to investigate the facility to assist the city meet requirements to the organic waste disposal as required with SB 1383. If the technology is determined to be a “good solution” for Brentwood, this could be a fee for service arrangement with no capital outlay, or it could be a $40 million project financed by grants, loans, or bond funding. The project feasibility analysis will explore the various options.
Comments / 0