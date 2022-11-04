ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is Nov. 17

By Iman Palm, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qbSR_0iyB68Sg00

( KTLA ) — If you recently received a letter from the IRS, don’t ignore it; you could be entitled to extra money.

The tax agency announced , in mid-October, that it would begin sending out letters to more than 9 million people who may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of stimulus payments and tax credits.

The people who may have received the letters were identified by the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. Typically, these individuals aren’t required to file their taxes since they have very low incomes.

The IRS announced that certain Americans can still claim money for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit , and the Earned Income Tax Credit .

Taxpayers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Free File to claim their benefits. The no-charge software is available on the IRS website until the mid-November deadline.

The tax agency said that people who believe they are eligible for these benefits but haven’t filed a 2021 tax return could do so on the Child Tax Credit website.

Many Americans received stimulus payments to stay financially afloat during the pandemic. The IRS relied on tax returns to determine which people qualified and where to send the payments, but the IRS said millions of Americans also didn’t receive these payments.

These letters are similar to ones sent out in September 2020 that encouraged non-filers to submit a tax return to qualify for the first stimulus payment, officially known as the Economic Impact Payment.

Make sure to double-check your mail, so you don’t miss out on these payments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Here’s when polls close in every state on Election Day

Here are times when polls close on Election Day in every state and Washington, D.C. All times are listed in local time. Alabama 7 p.m. Alaska 8 p.m. Arizona 7 p.m. Arkansas 7:30 p.m. California 8 p.m. Colorado 7 p.m. Connecticut 8 p.m. Delaware 8 p.m. Florida 7 p.m. Georgia 7 p.m. Hawaii 7 p.m. […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WATE

With affirmative action in Supreme Court peril, changes could ripple beyond schools

The conservative-led Supreme Court’s signaling this week that it may rule against affirmative action in college admissions is raising alarm from businesses and leaders who say the move would ripple well beyond just schools. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, arguing before the high court in defense of the race-conscious college admissions policies, said efforts aimed […]
WATE

Paul Pelosi released from hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, a source confirmed to The Hill. This comes six days after Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside his San Francisco home last Friday. Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent successful surgery to treat a skull fracture and […]
RICHMOND, CA
WATE

House GOP prepares to sharpen focus on Hunter Biden business dealings

House Republicans are wasting little time jumping headfirst into probes involving the business dealings of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the Biden family if they win a majority in next week’s midterm elections. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, the panel set to lead the probes if the GOP formally takes control of the […]
WATE

WATE

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy