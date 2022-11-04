ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Scottish Christmas Walk Parade returns to Old Town early next month

Visit Alexandria announced today that the city’s famous Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade will be returning for its 51st year early next month. The parade features dozens of Scottish clans represented in full regalia, along with pipe and drum bands and costumes. According to Visit Alexandria, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun

Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Spitz Mediterranean Street Food on track for Leesburg

Back in July, The Burn broke the news that Spitz Mediterranean Street Food was opening its first East Coast location at the Village at Leesburg. Now, we know exactly where. Spitz is taking a roughly 1,800 s.f. spot across the street from Noodles & Co. It’s next door to White & Ivory Fine Jewelry and BurgerFi.
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal

Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Gov. Youngkin awards grant for meat processing study in Fauquier County

RICHMOND—Gov. Glenn Youngkin affirmed his commitment to supporting Virginia agriculture by allocating $40,000 in Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund facility grant funding to Madison County-based Hidden Pines Meat Processing LLC. The grant will allow the business to expand operations to meet “surging consumer demand for locally...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot

Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax supervisors set hearing to eliminate ‘Lee’ from name of district

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
abc27.com

$115 million warehouse is being constructed in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Endurance Real Estate (Endurance), in partnership with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), announced the acquisition and commencement of construction on the Chambersburg Logistics Park warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The distribution and warehouse facility is set to be 1,006,500 square feet and will...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

