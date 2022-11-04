Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Inside Nova
Department of Justice monitoring polling places in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park
Polling places in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are among those in 64 jurisdictions throughout the country that will be monitored today by the U.S. Department of Justice for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will monitor compliance in 64 jurisdictions...
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
Inside Nova
Erik Shannon named CEO of UVA Community Health, overseeing hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket, Manassas
Erik Shannon has been named CEO of UVA Community Health, a role he has held on an interim basis since October 2021. His transition from interim status is effective immediately, the hospital system said in a news release. UVA Community Health includes the UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket and...
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
Inside Nova
Connolly turns back Republican challenger to win eighth term in 11th District
Democrat Gerry Connolly was handily re-elected to an eighth term in Congress on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jim Myles in the 11th District. According to unofficial vote totals Wednesday afternoon, with all of the district's 180 precincts reporting, Connolly had 66.2% of the vote to 33.5% for Myles. The district...
alxnow.com
Scottish Christmas Walk Parade returns to Old Town early next month
Visit Alexandria announced today that the city’s famous Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade will be returning for its 51st year early next month. The parade features dozens of Scottish clans represented in full regalia, along with pipe and drum bands and costumes. According to Visit Alexandria, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m.
loudounnow.com
Election 2022: Dems Hold Fast in Loudoun
Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for a third term in the House of Representatives, as Republicans sought to take control of the House in a midterm red wave. Republican-endorsed candidates picked up one seat in Loudoun, and as of Wednesday morning were leading in...
restonnow.com
UPDATED: Reston opening event, first train tickets announced for Silver Line Phase II
(Updated at 3 p.m.) It’s official: the first train on phase two of the Silver Line extension project will take off at 1:54 p.m. from the Ashburn Metro Station on Nov. 15, Metro announced today. The train will travel the full 11.4-mile extension from Loudoun County to Downtown Largo...
Virginia family sentenced in conspiracy to steal pandemic unemployment benefits
A Fredericksburg man pleaded guilty this week to fraudulently applying for pandemic unemployment benefits alongside three of his family members, and using that money to take out cash and buy luxury jewelry. In addition to this scheme, his sister was indicted for her role in mail theft and bank fraud that occurred around the same time.
NBC Washington
DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers
Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term. Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips. Muriel Bowser...
theburn.com
Spitz Mediterranean Street Food on track for Leesburg
Back in July, The Burn broke the news that Spitz Mediterranean Street Food was opening its first East Coast location at the Village at Leesburg. Now, we know exactly where. Spitz is taking a roughly 1,800 s.f. spot across the street from Noodles & Co. It’s next door to White & Ivory Fine Jewelry and BurgerFi.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Gov. Youngkin awards grant for meat processing study in Fauquier County
RICHMOND—Gov. Glenn Youngkin affirmed his commitment to supporting Virginia agriculture by allocating $40,000 in Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund facility grant funding to Madison County-based Hidden Pines Meat Processing LLC. The grant will allow the business to expand operations to meet “surging consumer demand for locally...
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Leesburg police ramp up patrol at elementary school after it was targeted in online threat
LEESBURG, Va. — Additional police officers will be patrolling an elementary school in Leesburg, Virginia, Monday after a rumored online threat, police said. The beefed-up security is a measure taken out of an abundance of caution, despite the threat not seeming credible. An online chat mentioned a rumored threat...
WTOP
Fairfax supervisors set hearing to eliminate ‘Lee’ from name of district
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. will hold a public hearing on whether to change Lee District’s name to Franconia District. If supervisors adopted the name change, it would take effect immediately.
abc27.com
$115 million warehouse is being constructed in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Endurance Real Estate (Endurance), in partnership with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), announced the acquisition and commencement of construction on the Chambersburg Logistics Park warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The distribution and warehouse facility is set to be 1,006,500 square feet and will...
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland Lake
If you've lived in Maryland most of your life, you may have heard of the Liberty Reservoir. It is one of the most vital clean water sources in the state and a beautiful place to spend some time outside. However, the history behind its construction is rather dark and tragic. Keep reading to learn more.
