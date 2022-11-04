Following the massive success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix has ordered two additional installments of Ryan Murphy‘s record-breaking anthology series, together with a second season of his The Watcher adaptation. The streaming service’s Dahmer-focused series from Murphy and Ian Brenner has garnered over 934 million view hours and is the second most popular English TV season on the platform. Meanwhile, The Watcher Murphy and Eric Newman’s thriller, which debuted in October, has also received a new season order.

7 HOURS AGO