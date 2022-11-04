Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
‘A Million Little Things’ Ending With Season 5 — Cast Announces ‘Right Time to Say Goodbye’ (VIDEO)
Millionaires, it’s official: We’re going to be saying goodbye to the friend group in 2023. ABC has confirmed that A Million Little Things will be ending with its fifth and final season, which will premiere on Wednesday, February 8 at 10/9c. Watch a video with the stars — Christina Moses (Regina Howard), Romany Malco (Rome Howard), James Roday Rodriguez (Gary Mendez), Grace Park (Grace Park), Allison Miller (Maggie Bloom), and David Giuntoli (Eddie Saville) — above delivering the news.
Albany Herald
‘SEAL Team’ Boss: Bravo’s ‘in Jeopardy in a Very Different Way’ Than Season 5 in Finale
As hard as it might be to think about anything beyond the tragic loss that Bravo just suffered on SEAL Team, there’s more going on and a lot for the final episodes of Season 6 to tackle. Still, we’re going to see the effects of losing Clay (Max Thieriot)...
Albany Herald
‘The Masked Singer’: Walrus Says ‘Everything Was Better’ in the ’90s
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 6 “’90s Night.”]. If you love the ’90s as much as we do (we have a whole Throwback section!), you probably had fun watching the latest Masked Singer.
Albany Herald
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Kimberly Proposes With 2 Rings (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 11 “Meet Me Halfway.”]. This week brings some milestone moments after a lot of ups and downs on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Albany Herald
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ & ‘The Watcher’ Get New Season Orders at Netflix
Following the massive success of Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix has ordered two additional installments of Ryan Murphy‘s record-breaking anthology series, together with a second season of his The Watcher adaptation. The streaming service’s Dahmer-focused series from Murphy and Ian Brenner has garnered over 934 million view hours and is the second most popular English TV season on the platform. Meanwhile, The Watcher Murphy and Eric Newman’s thriller, which debuted in October, has also received a new season order.
Albany Herald
Zach Shallcross’ ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Premiere Date Set at ABC
Zach Shallcross‘s journey to find love will kick off in 2023. ABC announced The Bachelor Season 27 premiere date on Monday, November 7, and it will leave just a two-month gap between the Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 finale on November 22 and the return of the flagship show.
Albany Herald
Here's What We Know About 'The Voice' Season 23, Including Who's Leaving and Who the New Coaches Are!
The good news is that The Voice has already been picked up for season 23. The bad news is that it will be original coach Blake Shelton’s final season.
Comments / 0