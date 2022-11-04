ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

baylorlariat.com

Baylor Wells Project, GAIN at Baylor to host Rock ‘N Run 5K fundraiser

Baylor Wells Project and GAIN at Baylor have partnered to host a Rock ‘N Run 5K Thursday on Fountain Mall, raising money for Living Water International and helping bring clean water to Rwanda. This will be Baylor Wells Project’s second 5K held as a part of Living Water International’s...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

No. 18 Baylor WBB brings energy, defeats Lamar 88- 50 in season opener

No. 18 Baylor women’s basketball won its 13th-straight season opener, as they defeated Lamar University 88-50 Monday night in the Ferrell Center. The Bears, old and new, stepped up on the court to command the match, led by senior guard Jaden Owens, who claimed her first career double-double. Freshman...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Red wave hits McLennan County: Sessions, Birdwell, Anderson reelected

Republicans kept their hold on McLennan County Tuesday night as both Texas state and U.S. Congress seats remained conservative. Candidates gathered at the McLennan County Republican Party offices to meet constituents, monitor election results and rejoice in a conservative sweep of the state and national offices. Attendance picked up around...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
baylorlariat.com

Student government launches airport shuttle from Waco to DFW

Student government has developed a new shuttle service to help transport students from Waco to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for special holidays. Waco sophomore Aidon Butler said shuttle tickets will cost $20 each, with a total capacity of 110 seats and a limit of three bags per person. It will be stopping at every terminal in the airport.
WACO, TX

