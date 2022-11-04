Read full article on original website
baylorlariat.com
‘Stay ready, don’t get ready’: No. 10 Baylor volleyball engages in conference title race
With four games remaining in the regular season, the young No. 10 Baylor volleyball team has set itself up for a Big 12 championship — if they can run the table. A motto of “stay ready, don’t get ready” keeps everyone engaged. The group only has...
‘We need everyone there’: Shapen pleads for big crowd as Baylor football welcomes No. 19 K-State
Through the first three games of conference play, the odds of Baylor football making it back to Arlington were seemingly all but dwindled away. Back-to-back losses had the Bears on the outside looking in, expected to not hit the mark on preseason predictions to repeat as Big 12 champions. But...
Baylor Wells Project, GAIN at Baylor to host Rock ‘N Run 5K fundraiser
Baylor Wells Project and GAIN at Baylor have partnered to host a Rock ‘N Run 5K Thursday on Fountain Mall, raising money for Living Water International and helping bring clean water to Rwanda. This will be Baylor Wells Project’s second 5K held as a part of Living Water International’s...
Baylor Free Farmers Market fights food insecurity, supports students for sixth year
The Baylor Free Farmers Market will be making its return for the sixth year, taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday on Fountain Mall. This year, the biannual market is expecting about 30,000 pounds of food, according to Madeline Whitmore, graduate assistant for The Store — Baylor’s on-campus food pantry.
No. 18 Baylor WBB brings energy, defeats Lamar 88- 50 in season opener
No. 18 Baylor women’s basketball won its 13th-straight season opener, as they defeated Lamar University 88-50 Monday night in the Ferrell Center. The Bears, old and new, stepped up on the court to command the match, led by senior guard Jaden Owens, who claimed her first career double-double. Freshman...
Red wave hits McLennan County: Sessions, Birdwell, Anderson reelected
Republicans kept their hold on McLennan County Tuesday night as both Texas state and U.S. Congress seats remained conservative. Candidates gathered at the McLennan County Republican Party offices to meet constituents, monitor election results and rejoice in a conservative sweep of the state and national offices. Attendance picked up around...
Student government launches airport shuttle from Waco to DFW
Student government has developed a new shuttle service to help transport students from Waco to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for special holidays. Waco sophomore Aidon Butler said shuttle tickets will cost $20 each, with a total capacity of 110 seats and a limit of three bags per person. It will be stopping at every terminal in the airport.
No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball dominates season opener with 64-point win over MVSU
No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball kicked off the season with a 117-53 victory over Mississippi Valley State University Monday morning in the Ferrell Center. The Bears are now 18-2 in season openers under head coach Scott Drew, and their 64-point win is third largest in program history. “[We] got...
