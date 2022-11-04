ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baylorlariat.com

Student government launches airport shuttle from Waco to DFW

Student government has developed a new shuttle service to help transport students from Waco to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for special holidays. Waco sophomore Aidon Butler said shuttle tickets will cost $20 each, with a total capacity of 110 seats and a limit of three bags per person. It will be stopping at every terminal in the airport.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor Wells Project, GAIN at Baylor to host Rock ‘N Run 5K fundraiser

Baylor Wells Project and GAIN at Baylor have partnered to host a Rock ‘N Run 5K Thursday on Fountain Mall, raising money for Living Water International and helping bring clean water to Rwanda. This will be Baylor Wells Project’s second 5K held as a part of Living Water International’s...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Last Language Standing competition encourages language use outside of classroom

Hosted from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, Last Language Standing (LLS) is a weeklong competition among different languages taught at Baylor. The event is located in front of the Interactive Media & Language Center (iMLC) on the third floor of Draper Academic Building. According to the LLS website, LLS allows...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor Law prepares for spring admission with LSAT

Baylor Law School is accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester, with submissions due Nov. 10. Students must meet a number of requirements to be eligible for acceptance, including taking the Law School Admission Test, more commonly known as the LSAT. According to the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), the purpose of the LSAT is to test the skills necessary for success in the first year of law school.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Josh Tetens elected as McLennan County district attorney

Republican Josh Tetens has won the race for McLennan County district attorney over Democratic opponent Aubrey Robertson, leading with 68.97% of the vote. The district attorney’s job is to determine which cases to prosecute. Tetens said his top priority is to crack down on violent crime cases. Violent crime...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
baylorlariat.com

No. 18 Baylor WBB brings energy, defeats Lamar 88- 50 in season opener

No. 18 Baylor women’s basketball won its 13th-straight season opener, as they defeated Lamar University 88-50 Monday night in the Ferrell Center. The Bears, old and new, stepped up on the court to command the match, led by senior guard Jaden Owens, who claimed her first career double-double. Freshman...
WACO, TX

