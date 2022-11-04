Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Med Has Fans Are All Shockingly Shipping Archer And Asher After Season 8 Episode 6
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 8, Episode 6. Fans of the "One Chicago" franchise are always on the lookout for future couples among the shows' array of characters. The various "Chicago" shows are usually all too happy to oblige for the fandom's search for the next cute portmanteau nickname, too. As a result, ranking every couple on "Chicago Med" alone can be a lengthy and arduous task, but on the other hand it gives the viewer plenty of couples to focus on, even without the centerpiece relationship of Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
The Legacy of the Shepherd Family Continues on 'Grey's Anatomy' — Who Is Lucas Adams?
During Episode 1 of Season 1 in Grey's Anatomy, we first hear Dr. Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) utter a sentence that would eventually become his calling card. "It's a beautiful night to save lives," he says while preparing for a complicated surgery. In subsequent episodes he would swap out "night" for "day" but the sentiment remained.
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 6
A case hit home for the detective on Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6 as she tried to move on. Meanwhile, Olivia turned to an old ally to find out more about a cold case that threatened a group of people. Elsewhere, Carisi had some big feelings about...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
ComicBook
Original Chicago Med Star Announces Exit From Series After 8 Seasons
The world of NBC's One Chicago franchise is losing a key member this fall. Chicago Med, the third series in the popular TV franchise, has been airing on NBC since 2015 and is currently in its eighth season. Unfortunately, this installment will see one of its original cast members make their exit. Brian Tee, who has played Ethan Choi for 131 episodes of Chicago Med, is leaving the series very soon.
Popculture
'Criminal Minds' Star Set for 'Law & Order: SVU' in Rollins-Focused Episode Ahead of Exit
A former Criminal Minds star has booked a guest role in an upcoming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode. Lola Glaudini will star in the Thursday, Nov. 3 episode, reports Give Me My Remote. The episode will feature Det. Amanda Rollins, a month before Kelli Giddish's final episode airs.
msn.com
Chicago Med is Losing Another Star In Season 8, And The Stage Is Already Being Set
One Chicago came back in a big way for the fall with some intense premieres, but now Chicago Med joins the likes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire in losing another key character before even hitting the halfway point of the current season. Brian Tee, who has been part of Chicago Med as Dr. Ethan Choi going back to the beginning of the medical drama, is stepping away after eight seasons. The news comes not long after Guy Lockard left Med as Dr. Dylan Scott.
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking News About His Character This Season
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Bustle
Grey's Anatomy Fans Worry Meredith Is About To Suffer Yet Another Tragedy
Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 5. Over the past nearly two decades, Grey’s Anatomy has put Meredith Grey through the wringer, to say the least. She’s survived everything from a near-drowning, a plane crash, the grief of Derek’s death, and, most recently, a COVID-induced coma. Now that the Nov. 3 episode confirmed that Meredith is moving to Boston, fans on Twitter think she has at least one more disaster in store before leaving Seattle. After all, the cryptic Season 19 fall finale promo teased that tragedy will strike “one of our own” amid a catastrophic lightning storm.
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Torrey DeVitto Envisioned Lots Of Drama In A Chicago Med Crossover With Grey's Anatomy
Medical dramas are a staple on network television for a reason. With high stakes, a life-affirming premise, and no shortage of romance, it's no wonder they keep audiences coming back for more. Whether you like classics like "ER," "General Hospital," and "Doogie Howser, M.D.," or more light-hearted iterations like "Nurse Jackie," "House," and "Scrubs," there's a medical show out there for everyone. Nowadays, another title that comes to mind is "Chicago Med," which has followed the lives of the professionals working in the emergency room at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center for eight seasons (via IMDb).
SFGate
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: Joe Mantegna and the Team Tackle Biggest Case Yet in Reboot Series
The “Criminal Minds” Behavioral Analysis Unit is back in the upcoming revival series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution.”. The crime drama series follows BAU’s elite profilers as they face a mysterious antagonist, an UnSub who used the pandemic to build a network of serial killers. When the network is set in motion, the team must bring down their greatest threat, one murderer at a time.
Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Gained A Whole New Point Of View When She Began Directing
Sometimes, spin-offs of the original series can arguably be better received than the original. This was the case with "NCIS," which actually started as a spin-off, and the same can be said about "Law & Order: SVU." After beginning in 1999, nine years after the premiere of "Law & Order," the show took off and became the longest-running primetime series in television history in 2019 with its 21st season (via The Hollywood Reporter). As far as what could have contributed to this record-breaking moment, many qualities make "Law & Order: SVU" popular amongst audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes). The series notably focuses on sexually-based crimes, with some that are a little more chilling than others. The gravity of the fictional episodes, sometimes being a plausible real-world scenario, has shocked fans. Still, a successful show must have a great lead, and many might say Mariska Hargitay does that as Detective Olivia Benson.
Donald Lee Harris Dies: Production Designer On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘The Office’ & Many Other Shows Was 78
Donald Lee Harris, the longtime Grey’s Anatomy production designer whose credits also include The Office, American Housewife, Malcolm in the Middle and dozens of other shows, died November 1 of cancer, his family told Deadline. He was 78. Harris began his Grey’s Anatomy stint with Season 3 in 2006 and stayed with the show through the Season 11 final in 2015, spanning more than 200 episodes of the ABC hospital drama. His most recent gig was on the 2016-21 ABC sitcom American Housewife, working on all of its 103 episodes. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Grey's...
'Grey's Anatomy' Continues to Break Hearts With Hints at Loss — Who Is Leaving the Show?
For over 18 seasons, fans of Grey's Anatomy have gotten used to the idea that the wildly popular medical drama has no problem snatching a beloved character out of our hearts. It doesn't matter if that loss comes in the form of death or an exit from the show; viewers understand that absolutely no one is safe.
Meredith's Endless Support For Zola Has Grey's Anatomy Fans Emotional After Season 19, Episode 5
We are just five episodes into Season 19 of "Grey's Anatomy," but viewers have already seen plenty of new faces and dramatic moments in the halls and rooms of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. While it's been known for some time that Ellen Pompeo would be cutting back on her appearances as Meredith Grey, the specific fates of the character and her adopted daughter Zola (Aniela Gumbs) were still up in the air. But much of that mystery was cleared away in Episode 5, "When I get to the Border," when Meredith announced that she would be moving herself and Zola to Boston to enroll her in the Brookline STEAM Academy, a perfect spot for the gifted youngster. It's a positive move for Meredith as well, as she will have an opportunity to work on a cure for Alzheimer's — which took her mother's life — alongside her old colleague Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams).
EW.com
Sarah Drew on reuniting with Grey's Anatomy ex Justin Bruening in a Lifetime Christmas movie
It's time to start dreaming of a white Christmas — with a shade of Grey's. In the new Lifetime Christmas movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew plays a bright high school biology teacher named MacKenzie who has a passion for solving crossword puzzles. But Mac loves tackling other sets of challenges, too. Ever since the death of her father, the town's fire chief who ran a popular holiday fundraiser called the Reindeer Games, she has competed with his retired colleagues to honor his memory. This year, though, there's a wrinkle in the action. Her former high-school-crush-turned-action-movie-star Chase has returned to town to help out his pregnant sister, and sure enough, he winds up in the middle of the candy-coated chaos, competing against her. Will he win something more important than the Games... [checks notes]... her heart? Let's stop asking questions we already know the answer to.
tvinsider.com
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: The BAU vs. Zach Gilford’s Serial Killer Network (VIDEO)
“It’s not over. We’re just getting started,” Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) says in the Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer, and oh, we are so happy that’s true. “The witching hour, when every child was in a deep, deep sleep and the dark things had the world all to themselves,” Zach Gilford, who will recur as Elias Voit, the Big Bad, narrates to kick it off. And we have chills.
Comments / 0