Sometimes, spin-offs of the original series can arguably be better received than the original. This was the case with "NCIS," which actually started as a spin-off, and the same can be said about "Law & Order: SVU." After beginning in 1999, nine years after the premiere of "Law & Order," the show took off and became the longest-running primetime series in television history in 2019 with its 21st season (via The Hollywood Reporter). As far as what could have contributed to this record-breaking moment, many qualities make "Law & Order: SVU" popular amongst audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes). The series notably focuses on sexually-based crimes, with some that are a little more chilling than others. The gravity of the fictional episodes, sometimes being a plausible real-world scenario, has shocked fans. Still, a successful show must have a great lead, and many might say Mariska Hargitay does that as Detective Olivia Benson.

1 DAY AGO