Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baylorlariat.com
Apex predator: ‘Sqwirl’ devours OU defense, leads Baylor football to 38-35 win
Hoisting a three-point lead and possession of the ball with just over two minutes in the contest, Baylor needed seven yards to move the chains and ice the game in Norman, Okla., Saturday. Junior running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams decided to bolt up the middle for a 43-yard gain that...
baylorlariat.com
No. 11 Baylor volleyball sweeps match, season series with Kansas
No. 11 Baylor volleyball moved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12) after a sweep of the University of Kansas Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center. The Bears have now defeated the Jayhawks in both meetings this year, including a five-set contest last time they faced off. On Saturday, Baylor went 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
baylorlariat.com
No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball eager to begin journey to madness
With the first game of the new season right around the corner, Baylor men’s basketball is excited to get things rolling. The No. 5 Bears are coming off back-to-back Big 12 championships and reloaded for what they hope to be another national title run. “Before you step out on...
Comments / 0