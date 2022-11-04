ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baylorlariat.com

No. 11 Baylor volleyball sweeps match, season series with Kansas

No. 11 Baylor volleyball moved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12) after a sweep of the University of Kansas Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center. The Bears have now defeated the Jayhawks in both meetings this year, including a five-set contest last time they faced off. On Saturday, Baylor went 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
baylorlariat.com

No. 5 Baylor men’s basketball eager to begin journey to madness

With the first game of the new season right around the corner, Baylor men’s basketball is excited to get things rolling. The No. 5 Bears are coming off back-to-back Big 12 championships and reloaded for what they hope to be another national title run. “Before you step out on...

