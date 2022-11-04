ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Lions' season still appears lost despite win over Packers

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions' season has followed the usual script. It began with optimism that everything was finally headed in the right direction. Then reality set in and they find themselves once again at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Detroit snapped a five-game...
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Rams' inept offense undercutting their Super Bowl defense

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' post-Super Bowl malaise is lasting longer and getting uglier than most people expected. The Rams are 3-5 near the midway point of their season after blowing a late lead and taking an unsightly 16-13 defeat at Tampa Bay, their fourth loss in five games. They had never before been two games under .500 during Sean McVay's six seasons as coach, and LA had never been a losing team at any point in McVay's career until this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans sit atop AFC South again despite struggles, injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a stingy defense and two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry on his way toward leading the league for the third time in four seasons. They also have a comfortable lead at the halfway point of the season, looking for a third...
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Simmons insists Broncos' stellar defense must do even more

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Justin Simmons is one of the NFL's best safeties, yet his entire career has spanned the Denver Broncos' playoff drought that began in 2016. “This is my seventh season, 9-7 is the best I've been, no playoff berths,” said Simmons, whose teams have won five, six, seven, five and seven games over the last five seasons, the franchise's worst slide since the 1970 merger.
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers in position for another 2nd half playoff run

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The first half of the season has been a bit of a roller coaster for the San Francisco 49ers as they try to build on last season's trip to the NFC title game. They have endured the lows of a season-ending ankle injury to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Buccaneers back atop NFC South, still searching for answers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in first place, though not necessarily back on track. Tom Brady led a dramatic comeback victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, ending a three-game losing streak and enabling the Bucs (4-5) to pull even with Atlanta atop the NFC South midway through the season.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Commanders inconsistent but in playoff race at midway point

It's possible the Washington Commanders were one interception by Taylor Heinicke away from beating the Minnesota Vikings. They've also been one play away from other wins becoming losses. At the midway point of the NFL season, they're 4-5 and still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite inconsistent play...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Correa formally opts out as Twins let Sanó, Bundy, Archer go

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa formally opted out of his contract to become a free agent, the MLB Players' Association announced Monday. Correa was one of nine major leaguers who exercised options to join the pool of players eligible to sign this offseason with any team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Canada fretting on Davies, Crepeau injuries before World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau just over two weeks before the World Cup begins. Davies went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday, while Crepeau left the field on a cart several hours later after injuring his leg while playing for Los Angeles FC against Philadelphia in the MLS Cup final.

Comments / 0

Community Policy