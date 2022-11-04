HOUSTON (AP) — An estimated crowd of more than 1 million fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade, which started at noon and lasted for a couple of hours, packed sidewalks with people as Astros players riding floats and buses waved at cheering fans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO