We Interview Crystal Kung Minkoff! Plus ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 6 and ‘Potomac’ Episode 4.
To kick off this week’s Morally Corrupt podcast, Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker are joined by Crystal Kung Minkoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who dishes all about the latest reunion and her memories of that infamous Aspen trip (00:52)! Then Rachel and Jodi break down Season 3, Episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (42:09). And finally, Rachel teams up with Callie Curry to discuss Season 7, Episode 4 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (01:07:41).
NFL Season Midway Review. Plus: Why Have Teasers Been Abysmal?
Sharp and House kick things off by looking into why teasers have been such a bad bet this season (3:00). Then, they discuss the mediocrity of both the Rams and Bucs (7:00) before wondering how this year’s iteration of Titans-Chiefs will compare to last season (16:00). Finally, House shares his elation at the rumors of the Commanders being sold (24:00), and the guys select their favorite listener-submitted bet (50:00).
Lindsay Lohan Twin Theories
It’s Day 4 of our 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan. Today, Juliet Litman and Amelia Wedemeyer discuss their favorite theories regarding the online rumors about Lohan potentially being a twin. The Latest. Braun Strowman’s Monster Mash. Braun Strowman and Omos, two of WWE’s current "monsters," lock horns at...
You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show
After a very Kardashian Halloween, Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter discuss which sister wore the best costume (5:30), before getting into Episode 7 of The Kardashians. The pair break down Kim’s Met Gala journey (17:50), her attempt to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress, and Kourtney’s prenuptial trip to Milan with Travis (40:00).
