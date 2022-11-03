Sharp and House kick things off by looking into why teasers have been such a bad bet this season (3:00). Then, they discuss the mediocrity of both the Rams and Bucs (7:00) before wondering how this year’s iteration of Titans-Chiefs will compare to last season (16:00). Finally, House shares his elation at the rumors of the Commanders being sold (24:00), and the guys select their favorite listener-submitted bet (50:00).

2 DAYS AGO