Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
2 HECO workers seriously injured by 'arc flash' at Iwilei Substation in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two Hawaiian Electric (HECO) employees are in serious condition after suffering electrical burns while working on the Iwilei Substation on Sunday. A HECO spokesperson tells KITV4 the men were injured when an arc flash occurred on a piece of equipment they were working on.
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
Neighbors remember 70-year-old man who died in McCully apartment fire
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 70-year-old McCully man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment building in an alley near 550 Date Street Sunday morning. Four others were forced from their homes by the flames.
Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii District Court judge has denied the requests for a temporary restraining order and a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by an Oahu man attempting to keep his vanity license plate that reads “FCKBLM.”. The saga over the offensive license plate has been ongoing...
'Aggressive' Tiger shark spotted off White Plains Beach on Oahu's South Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Warning signs have been posted after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot Tiger shark was spotted off White Sands Beach on Oahu’s South Shore, Monday. The shark was spotted swimming 20 to 50 yards from the shore, according to Ocean Safety officials.
2 men killed in reported hang gliding crash at Kaena Point in leeward Oahu
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two men are dead after reportedly crashing while hang gliding at Kaena Point, emergency officials said. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point around 8:15 a.m.
2 killed after Paradise Air glider aircraft crashes at Kaena Point
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - An aircraft from Paradise Air crashed down Saturday morning near Kaena Point on Oahu, killing both the pilot and a passenger. The deadly crash closed the road to Kaena Point for several hours.
HPD arrests suspect in Waikiki stabbing that left 30-year-old critically injured
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday. Police said 65-year-old Leland Eugene Hamilton was booked on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. Authorities said just before midnight on Saturday, he followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near...
Made in Hawaii Festival is back with local products and live entertainment
HONOLULU (Island Life) - The Made in Hawaii Festival is celebrating its 28th year, and it’s a great opportunity to shop all things local!. Olena Heu (Spokesperson, Made in Hawaii Festival) shared, “We’ve got nearly 400 vendors from across the state. They’ll be showcasing thousands of products and we’re back at Ala Moana Center this year. It’s November 11th through the 13th.”
Three people hospitalized after car crashes into building in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Kaimuki area Friday. At 4:57 p.m., on November 4, police were called to 3625 Harding Avenue for reports of a car that crashed into the Liberty Dialysis Building. Details have not been released on what led to the accident.
One person dead following fire in McCully Area
HONOLULU (KITV)- A man is dead following a structure fire near 2550 Date Street in the McCully area. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Date Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived, the fire was beginning to spread from the first to the second floor of the building. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says a man in his seventies was found dead on arrival. Another man suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment.
Major Oahu condo development project back in the spotlight amid lawsuits
A $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors. The developer for Ocean Plaza says the plan for the plaza is...
Suspect accused of beating security guard to death in downtown Honolulu re-indicted
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused in the beating death of a security guard in downtown Honolulu back in May 2022 has been re-indicted on a second-degree murder complaint, the Honolulu County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Friday. The suspect, 31-year-old Razi White, is accused of killing 57-year-old Michael Stubbs....
Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, windward and mauka showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered windward and mauka sections, isolated showers leeward. Highs 82 to 87. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening. Lows 68 to 73. Trade winds 15 to 20 Mph.
Rainbow Wahine Beach Volleyball pairs open strong at AVCA Nationals with wins over CAL, APU
HUNTSVILLE/HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The UH Manoa beach volleyball program had a strong opening at the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship Friday at John Hunt Park in Alabama. Rainbow Wahine duos Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau, and Kylin Loker and Jaime Santer won 5 of their six combined matches,...
Friday Evening Weather Forecast: some scattered showers, Sunday trade winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An upper low lifts away from the islands leading to lowering rain chances and more sunshine this weekend. Overnight, scattered trade wind showers especially late at night. Highest rain chances for windward O'ahu and Kauai. Mostly cloudy skies with lows near 70s.
