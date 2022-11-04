ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run incident in Waimanalo | UPDATE

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are asking for help finding the driver of a sedan in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Waimanalo over the weekend. According to Honolulu Police investigators, a 36-year-old moped driver was critically injured after being read-ended on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 7:30 p.m. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
HPD arrests suspect in Waikiki stabbing that left 30-year-old critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Waikiki on Saturday. Police said 65-year-old Leland Eugene Hamilton was booked on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder. Authorities said just before midnight on Saturday, he followed a 30-year-old man into an alley near...
Made in Hawaii Festival is back with local products and live entertainment

HONOLULU (Island Life) - The Made in Hawaii Festival is celebrating its 28th year, and it’s a great opportunity to shop all things local!. Olena Heu (Spokesperson, Made in Hawaii Festival) shared, “We’ve got nearly 400 vendors from across the state. They’ll be showcasing thousands of products and we’re back at Ala Moana Center this year. It’s November 11th through the 13th.”
Three people hospitalized after car crashes into building in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Kaimuki area Friday. At 4:57 p.m., on November 4, police were called to 3625 Harding Avenue for reports of a car that crashed into the Liberty Dialysis Building. Details have not been released on what led to the accident.
One person dead following fire in McCully Area

HONOLULU (KITV)- A man is dead following a structure fire near 2550 Date Street in the McCully area. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Date Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived, the fire was beginning to spread from the first to the second floor of the building. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says a man in his seventies was found dead on arrival. Another man suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment.
Major Oahu condo development project back in the spotlight amid lawsuits

A $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors. The developer for Ocean Plaza says the plan for the plaza is...

