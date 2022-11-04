The Tigers began the Matt McMahon era in Baton Rouge on a high note Wednesday night with a 74-63 win over Kansas City, though it was a bit too close for comfort. The Roos lost their opener to a Division II program in Lincoln, but they had this one within five with just over five minutes to play. However, LSU ultimately prevailed to avoid a spoiler in McMahon’s first game at the helm.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO