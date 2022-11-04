LOCAL ROUNDUP: NNU rally late, stay atop GNAC

Last-minute heroics lifted the Northwest Nazarene men’s soccer team to victory and kept the Nighthawks atop the GNAC standings on Thursday.

The Nighthawks (12-3-2 overall, 8-2-1 GNAC) scored twice in the final 75 seconds to stun visiting Western Washington 2-1.

The drama started when NNU goalie Sawyer Price delivered a free kick into the box. Price’s ball deflected off a WWU player to Alan Soto Ortiz, who was able to deliver a strike to the back of the net to even the match at 1-1.

Moments later, with 28 seconds left, Sullivan Smith raced to a ball in the corner and sent a cross in front of WWU’s goal that snuck past its goalie. Jake Levine capitalized, diving toward the ball and delivering a header into the net for the win.

NNU can secure the conference title Saturday with a win. The Nighthawks can also clinch the title with a loss from Simon Fraser.