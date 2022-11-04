ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Fallen NJ law enforcement officers honored during Blue Mass

By Jenna DeAngelis
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTvPL_0iyAxGeq00

Fallen NJ law enforcement officers honored during Blue Mass in Newark 02:09

NEWARK, N.J. -- Just a few days after two officers were shot in Newark , hundreds gathered for a Blue Mass to honor the dedication and sacrifice of all New Jersey law enforcement.

Music filled Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Thursday, along with law enforcement personnel from across New Jersey. All gathered for a mass honoring the dedication and sacrifices of those who bravely serve the state.

"We want to pray for our officers that have been injured serving the community, particularly the two officers of the Newark police force," said Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, Archbishop of Newark.

The 29th annual Blue Mass came two days after those officers were gunned down in Newark. Both are now recovering.

READ MORE: Exclusive video shows moments after 2 Newark police officers shot, dramatic rescue

"This mass today is almost a celebration because they survived that incident, but we always recognize those law enforcement officers who we lost the prior year in the line of duty," NJ Transit Police Chief Christopher Trucillo said.

Fifteen fallen officers were honored during the mass, including Port Authority police officer Anthony Varvaro . The 37-year-old was on his way to work a 9/11 memorial ceremony when he was killed in a car crash.

"Anthony was a model police officer, he was a pillar of the community. Most folks know, he was a Major League Baseball player, and his life passion was to become a police officer, and he left Major League Baseball, joined the Port Authority Police Department, served us well," PAPD superintendent Edward Cetnar said.

READ MORE: Funeral held for Anthony Varvaro, Port Authority police officer & retired MLB pitcher killed driving to 9/11 ceremony

Others honored were:  Senior Correctional Police Officer Daniel Sincavage, who died in an on-duty car accident; Middletown Police Detective Lieutenant Joseph Capriotti, who suffered from 9/11-related health issues, and Paterson Police Lieutenant Frank Petrelli, who also suffered from 9/11-related health issues.

The Blue Mass also honored former Newark resident Glenn Hilliard, who was working as a deputy in the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office in Maryland at the time of his death. Hilliard was fatally shot while trying to arrest a man wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Loved ones of those lost were present, along with dignitaries, like Gov. Phil Murphy.

The Blue Mass' honorary chairman says this is a time for officers to recognize they're part of something bigger than themselves.

"We're part of a profession, a blue line, a blue line that's very critically important to protect our society today," Trucillo said.

"In a day when probably differences are exaggerated and the common good is forgotten, this is an expression of people from all different walks of life, really, and all different backgrounds, and we find something in common and that's the good of the society we serve, so I hope it gives people hope," Tobin said.

Among those remembered were ten New Jersey officers who recently died of COVID:  Bloomfield Detective James Peri; Clifton Sergeant Robert Miller; Lieutenant Matthew Vogel of the Hudson County Sheriff's Office; Perth Amboy Lieutenant David Formeza; Sergeant Matthew Horton of the Ocean County Sheriff's Office; Daniel Krupa of the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC); Paterson Captain John Phelan; Robert McCormack of the NJDOC; Dwayne Gibbs of the NJDOC; and Lakewood Captain Joseph Goertz.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
theobserver.com

Kearny native named chief of Minneapolis Police Department

One of the most embattled police departments in America has a new police chief and he’s a Kearny son and graduate of Kearny High School. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Minneapolis City Council approved Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Kearny native Brian O’Hara, Kearny HS Class of 1997, to serve as police chief. O’Hara joins the city after serving as deputy mayor of Newark, in charge of overseeing strategic public safety initiatives, and before that, having served as Public Safety Director in Newark.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
themontclairgirl.com

24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

We know this is a busy time of year with Thanksgiving on the horizon + lots of holiday preparation — so we’ve saved you the work of tracking down the latest news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you don’t have to. Among the headlines: redevelopment plans delayed for Lackawanna Plaza; The Mercy House donated 300 coats; Jesse Allen Park reopens in Newark; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
CBS New York

New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx

NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

N.J. man found dead in river, police say

A man was found dead in the Passaic River Saturday near the Rutgers Street Bridge, Belleville Police told NJ Advance Media. An investigation into what happened is ongoing, but police said there were no apparent signs of injury and the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office. The...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!

These two people shot up on 3rd Avenue and 57th Street in Brooklyn in the afternoon. Drugs are a serious problem and the government is ignoring it. Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
BROOKLYN, NY
thepressgroup.net

County to Calamari: No help on DPW except in emergency

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—An appeal from the township administrator to Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III to use county space to store seasonal public works vehicles and equipment was turned down by the county executive, said the administrator. “Mr. Tedesco politely advised that the Township may not store our DPW...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy