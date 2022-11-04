Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arabia Mountain 14, Tucker 13
Aucilla Christian, Fla. 44, Grace Christian 7
Benedictine Military 45, New Hampstead 6
Callaway 27, Landmark Christian 14
Chattahoochee County 55, Central-Talbotton 0
Fannin County 49, Haralson County 28
Fellowship Christian School 35, Union County 14
Georgia Military 47, Twiggs County 27
Macon County 23, Marion County 12
Manchester 14, Taylor County 12
Metter 44, Screven County 0
Miller Grove 24, Westminster 7
North Atlanta 49, Dunwoody 6
Northeast-Macon 51, Rutland 13
Schley County 52, Greenville 6
Stephenson 42, Southwest DeKalb 13
Woodward Academy 42, Forest Park 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
