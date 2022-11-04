ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arabia Mountain 14, Tucker 13

Aucilla Christian, Fla. 44, Grace Christian 7

Benedictine Military 45, New Hampstead 6

Callaway 27, Landmark Christian 14

Chattahoochee County 55, Central-Talbotton 0

Fannin County 49, Haralson County 28

Fellowship Christian School 35, Union County 14

Georgia Military 47, Twiggs County 27

Macon County 23, Marion County 12

Manchester 14, Taylor County 12

Metter 44, Screven County 0

Miller Grove 24, Westminster 7

North Atlanta 49, Dunwoody 6

Northeast-Macon 51, Rutland 13

Schley County 52, Greenville 6

Stephenson 42, Southwest DeKalb 13

Woodward Academy 42, Forest Park 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

