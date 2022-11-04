Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-MPD officer serving time for fraud is sentenced in child enticement case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to solicit sex from a minor. The sentencing comes a year after he was ordered to serve two and 1/2 years for offering to sabotage a Kahului woman’s drunk driving case in exchange for sex.
bigislandnow.com
Young lives on the Big Island are being lost to drug overdoses and deadly fentanyl
In May, Hawai’i County created a Fentanyl Task Force to deal with the growing epidemic of overdose deaths from the super deadly drug that is plaguing the nation and claimed the lives of at least seven people on the Big Island in 2021. Illicit fentanyl is so dangerous because...
bigislandnow.com
Puna man indicted on possession of unserialized AR-15 style rifle, live green-tipped ammunition
Ku Manuia, 29 of Puna, was indicted today on charges of felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and ghost gun offenses, according to Hawai’i County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. On Oct. 27, 2022, police contacted Manuia, who was carrying three bags while walking along the shoulder of F...
Man confesses to possible hit and run, 1 dead
On Friday, Nov. 4 around 8:34 p.m., Puna Patrol responded to a report of someone laying on the ground on Highway 11.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them. But the law enforcement unit in charge of finding theft from the program and abuse of its patients has the lowest rate of charging crimes in the nation.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA lawsuit: 3 men illegally moved from juvenile detention to adult prison
A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons. The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services,...
Husband Sues Pit Bull Owners For Wrongful Death After Wife Dies From Dog Attack
Dolores Oskins, an 85-year-old Keaau resident, was out searching for her dog Hea in August of last year when multiple pit bulls attacked her outside her neighbor’s property. She died from those injuries 22 days later at Hilo Medical Center. On Wednesday, her husband Jack Oskins filed a wrongful...
18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 24 through Oct. 30.
KITV.com
Oahu owner of controversial license plate forced to hand it over, according to judge's ruling
After multiple warnings - expired registrations - and threats of legal action the driver fought back claiming his rights had been violated. But as KITV4's Tom George reports a judge today ruled that's not the case. Judge rules against Oahu man who refuses to surrender 'FCKBLM' license plate. A Hawaii...
KXLY
Three men sentenced to decades in prison for distributing fentanyl across U.S.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A U.S. District Judge sentenced three young men to more than a decade in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in Washington and several other states. Hunter Bow O’Mealy, 19, and Caleb Ryan Carr, 23, will each spend 20 years in prison. Matthew Gudino-Pena, 21,...
Arizona death row prisoner’s clemency bid rejected by board
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man’s death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate’s planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man faces charges after dog caught on camera harassing Hawaiian monk seal on Big Island
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and federal agencies cited a man on Tuesday after his dog was caught on camera harassing a Hawaiian monk seal at Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park several weeks ago. The 52-year-old man recently moved to Hawaii Island from the mainland, according to the state Department of Land...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
Possible new minimum sentence for former cop
Former Big Island police officer Albert Pacheco, who's serving time for murdering his wife 20 years ago could get an early release. The murdered woman's daughter is speaking out saying any reduction of Pacheco's sentence would be an injustice.
hawaiinewsnow.com
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Man receives 3 murder charges in AZ crash that killed Maui woman
Arizona law enforcement announced that a suspect was taken into custody in a fatal crash that killed three college freshmen, one of them being a woman from Maui.
bigislandnow.com
County winding down Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Hawaiʻi County on Nov. 1 began winding down its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is administered by Big Island nonprofits. As the County waits for additional federal dollars, there is a limited amount of funds available for rent and utility assistance. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program administrator stopped accepting new applications in August as applications for assistance that had been received but not yet approved were processed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Candidates (and their supporters) make final push in hot Maui mayor's race
Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid...
bigislandnow.com
Concealed carry applications spike on Big Island; County Council considering proposed gun measure
Each month, hundreds of customers enter S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo to peruse and shop its selection of at least 15 brands of guns, including their best-sellers: 9mm Glocks and Sig Sauers. “Right now, the firearms industry is pretty in demand,” Michael Tokunaga, the store’s owner, said. “Everybody is interested...
Comments / 1