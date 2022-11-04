ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimea, HI

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ex-MPD officer serving time for fraud is sentenced in child enticement case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to solicit sex from a minor. The sentencing comes a year after he was ordered to serve two and 1/2 years for offering to sabotage a Kahului woman’s drunk driving case in exchange for sex.
KAHULUI, HI
Yakima Herald Republic

WA lawsuit: 3 men illegally moved from juvenile detention to adult prison

A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons. The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services,...
WASHINGTON STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
TULSA, OK
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

County winding down Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Hawaiʻi County on Nov. 1 began winding down its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is administered by Big Island nonprofits. As the County waits for additional federal dollars, there is a limited amount of funds available for rent and utility assistance. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program administrator stopped accepting new applications in August as applications for assistance that had been received but not yet approved were processed.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy