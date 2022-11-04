ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Warriors’ skid reaches four games with 130-129 loss to Magic

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss.

Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Rookie Paolo Banchero had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, who shot 53.8% from the field and won for only the second time this season. Franz Wagner finished with 19 points and Chuma Okeke came off the bench for 16.

The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road.

NUGGETS 122, THUNDER 110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Denver beat Oklahoma City.

Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career.

Jamal Murray added 24 points for the Nuggets, who were coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points and Lu Dort added 19 for the Thunder, who had won four straight.

Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral

Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Why JP, more than JK, is crucial to Warriors fixing issues

The Warriors released Jonathan Kuminga from bench purgatory Friday night in New Orleans, and he spent 38 minutes making a compelling statement for more playing time. JK will get his wish, coach Steve Kerr says, but it wouldn’t matter as much as it should. He’s not the guy who can fill their most urgent need.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100 on Monday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and eight rebounds, Jordan Goodwin scored 17 points and Rui Hachimura added 16 more off the bench for the Wizards, who had lost five of their previous six games. P.J. Washington had 25 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 for the Hornets, who’ve struggled with injuries all season and have not won since upsetting the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Washington shot 52.5% from the field, while holding the Hornets to 41.6%.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

AP Top 25: Georgia has No. 1 on lock, 'Bama drops to No. 10

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season. No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

No. 5 Clemson wins ACC Atlantic, back in title game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson has clinched the ACC Atlantic Division and will return to the league’s championship game on Dec. 3. The Tigers won the division for a sixth time in eight seasons when No. 22 Syracuse fell at Pittsburgh 19-9 earlier Saturday. That defeat leaves Clemson, 6-0 in ACC play, two games in front of the Orange, No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 North Carolina State in the division with two league games remaining. The Tigers have previously defeated Syracuse, the Demon Deacons and the Wolfpack this season. Clemson had reached the ACC championship game six straight seasons — winning them all — from 2015-2020 until falling short last season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.” The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. “For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”
The Associated Press

Turner has 37 points, 12 rebounds, Pacers beat Pelicans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games. Tyrese Haliburton added 20 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, making six 3-pointers. Buddy Hield had 20 points with five 3-pointers. Jalen Smith added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Turner had been averaging 13.8 points in five games after missing the season’s first four starts with a sore ankle. The Pacers made 22 3-pointers, seventh-most in franchise history, compared to the Pelicans’ 14.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Newcomers Pack, Omier help Miami beat Lafayette 67-54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack each scored 16 points, Norchad Omier had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Miami beat Lafayette 67-54 on Monday night in a season opener. Pack and Omier are transfers who will be asked to fill part of the void created by the departures of Charlie Moore, Kameron McGusty and Sam Waardenburg. Pack averaged 15.3 points in his two seasons at Kansas State and Omier averaged 15.6 points and 12.2 rebounds in his two seasons at Arkansas State. Wong, a first-team preseason All-ACC pick, was 5 of 13 from the field, Pack made four 3-pointers and Omier helped Miami dominate the glass 46-34. Miami trailed 30-28 at halftime but opened the second half on a 10-0 run — with nine combined points from Wong and Omier — and the Hurricanes didn’t trail again. Lafayette tied it at 43, but Wong made three straight free throws to close a 9-0 run. Pack’s 3-pointer with 2:36 remaining gave Miami its first double-digit lead.
The Associated Press

Bagley delivers in clutch as Arizona State edges Tarleton

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Frankie Collins scored 21 points and Marcus Bagley’s three-point play with 18 seconds left in the game rescued Arizona State as the Sun Devils avoided a season-opening upset, defeating Tarleton 62-59 on Monday. Trailing 58-57, Bagley hit a layup, drew the foul and made the free throw to put Arizona State ahead for the first time since the 16:17 mark of the second half. A Collins steal with 12 seconds remaining led to a dunk by Devan Cambridge and the Sun Devils held on to win. Collins added four assists, three steals and three rebounds but committed six of Arizona State’s 21 turnovers. Bagley finished with 13 points and Cambridge grabbed 10 rebounds. DJ Horne had eight points and eight rebounds. A 3-pointer by Lue Williams gave the Texans a 57-50 lead with 3:17 to go before Arizona State rallied.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Meyers shines in debut in 88-51 win for No. 17 Terp women

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Abby Meyers scored 19 points in her debut for No. 17 Maryland and the retooled Terrapins raced past George Mason 88-51 on Monday to open the season. Meyers, an AP honorable mention All-American at Princeton and one of nine new Terrapins, made 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Shyanne Sellers added 14 points, Bri McDaniel had 13 and Diamond Miller 11 for Maryland. Meyers had 13 points and Miller 11 as the Terrapins raced to a 39-17 halftime lead, holding the Patriots to 25% shooting with 10 turnovers.
FAIRFAX, VA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Golden State Warriors Games Live in 2022

The NBA season is underway. Here's how to watch Golden State Warriors games this season. The 2022/2023 NBA season is here and we're letting you know how to watch the Golden State Warriors live without cable, using a live TV streaming service. How you'll watch games depends on where you live. If you live in-market for the Golden State Warriors, games will typically air on NBC Sports Bay Area, the regional sports network for the Warriors.
The Associated Press

Gueye, Washington State start strong, beat Texas State 83-61

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Mouhamed Gueye scored 18 points and snared a career-high 13 rebounds as Washington State opened the season with an 83-61 win over Texas State on Monday night. Gueye, who recorded his fourth double-double as a Cougar, was named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference First Team after earning Freshman of the Week honors five times a year ago. The Cougars held a seven-point lead at intermission but pulled away to start the second half. Justin Powell turned a three-point play and Gueye dunked twice, converted a three-point play and added a layup as they pushed their lead to 14 points, 52-38 in the first five minutes. DJ Rodman, the son of former NBA player Dennis Rodman, scored 16 points and knocked down 4 of 7 from distance for Washington State. Powell, a transfer from Tennessee, dished a career-high 12 assists to go with his 14 points and Jabe Mullins, a transfer from Saint Mary’s, added 13 points.
PULLMAN, WA
The Associated Press

Hauser's double-double leads Michigan State past NAU 73-55

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joey Hauser had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Pierre Brooks scored 14 points and Michigan State beat Northern Arizona 73-55 on Monday night in a season opener. Hauser and Brooks each made a 3-pointer during a 10-0 run to put Michigan State ahead 18-4. The Spartans led by at least eight points the rest way, including 34-20 at the break. Brooks’ fourth 3-pointer gave Michigan State its largest lead of the game at 59-38. A. J. Hoggard added nine points with eight assists for Michigan State. Hauser and Brooks each made four 3-pointers as Michigan State went 9 of 27. Jalen Cone led Northern Arizona with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Liam Lloyd added 11 points, but the Lumberjacks shot just 31.7% from the field.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

No. 7 Duke tops Jacksonville to open Scheyer's tenure

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a 71-44 win over Jacksonville on Monday night. Freshman Mark Mitchell had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils, who used a 25-4 run spanning halftime to blow the game open. The Blue Devils turned a 28-24 lead to a 16-point margin by halftime behind Roach — the lone returning starter from last year’s Final Four team — then pushed that margin to 25 points by midway through the second half. It was a quality start to a season of massive change for the Blue Devils, starting with Scheyer taking over for retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. In fact, this marked the first coaching debut for the Blue Devils since Krzyzewski won his debut against Stetson on Nov. 29, 1980 — part of a college-basketball record 1,202 victories in a career that included leading Duke to five NCAA championships. “I didn’t talk to them one time about it being my first or anything like that,” Scheyer said.
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

