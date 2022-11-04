Thursday’s Scores

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 17 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Creighton pulled away from No. 23 South Dakota State in the only Top 25 matchup on the opening day of the season Monday. Ellie Colbeck drilled a 3-pointer for the...

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 48 MINUTES AGO