NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Dobson scored a power-play goal 4:02 into overtime and the the New York Islanders rallied for a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Sebastian Aho, Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri also scored as New York came back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period to get is sixth win in seven games. Mathew Barzal had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 43 saves. “We got to our game,” Lee said. “We were able to be the ones on the forecheck, get some pucks back, be on top of them. We went on for the third period knowing that we wanted to take this game. Right now, we are a group that knows when we are playing our game, we can make things happen.” Mikael Backlund had two goals and Elias Lindholm also scored as Calgary lost its fifth straight game (0-3-2) — the second straight in overtime. Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves in the opener of the Flames’ three-game northeast road trip after playing eight straight at home.

ELMONT, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO