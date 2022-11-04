ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyonce, Jay-Z & All 3 Kids Take On Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ For Epic Halloween Costume

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Beyonce gathered her very own “Proud Family” for an epic Halloween pic as Disney’s iconic animated family! In a snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Lemonade” singer, 41, dressed up as Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, rocking a pink jacket with a wide white collar and a blue pleated skirt. She perfectly accessorized with a cane, pink pumps, grey curly wig, huge disc earrings, and oversized reading glasses. Her hubby, rapper Jay-Z, 52, perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, sporting suspenders with a white shirt, blue pants, and a huge smile as he looked down at kids Cece Proud and Bebe proud. The little ones rocked a flouncy pink dress and orange t shirt as the small characters — played by twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.

Blue Ivy Carter, 10, headed up the Proud family brood as Penny, wearing her signature ponytails, maroon jacket, and leggings. And finally, to completely win Halloween, Bey also dressed up as the family matriarch, Trudy, in a bright green jacket, bob haircut wig, and orange corset. She finished the look with stiletto heels and orange leggings. “Family every single day and night,” Queen Bey captioned the already iconic post. It was the perfect family affair to celebrate the spooky holiday — the original Disney Channel 2001 theme song was performed by her sister Solange and Destiny’s Child, Bey’s former group. A reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, released in February, is currently running.

The singer’s 281 million followers flooded to the comments section to fawn over her incredible family photo. “Lmaoo now why didn’t you just ask Ms. Tina to play grandma,” quipped one fan, referencing Bey’s mom Tina Knowles, 68. “Y’all finally did it,” laughed another follower, while a third reacted, “The family costume I’ve been begging for since the wins joined us!” “Beyoncé as two characters because Virgos save the day everyday,” joked another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biIUy_0iyAut2800
Disney Channel’s ‘The Proud Family’ (Everett Collection)

While the photo was admittedly adorable, the legendary singer once opened up about being a real-life “proud” mama, too. “My best advice is to love them harder than ever,” she told British Vogue for its December 2020 issue. “I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them. Blue saw some of the reactions to the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year. When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”

