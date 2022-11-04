Read full article on original website
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Seven Illegal Homeless Camps Get Cleaned Up By Mesa County Authorities
The problem of homeless in Grand Junction goes beyond what you see inside the city limits. It's hard to look at the photos in this post and not be disturbed by what you see. The question I have to ask is this. Which is the bigger problem - the homeless or homelessness itself? I'm afraid there is no easy answer.
How to Know When School Is Canceled in Grand Junction
School cancellations and delays aren't all that common in Grand Junction, but they do happen and there are some easy ways to know if today is one of those days. Growing up in northeastern Colorado where snowstorms and winter blizzards were rather common, snow days were fun days. The weather would be too bad to get to school, but never too bad for us to get out and play in the huge snow drifts and towering mounds of snow created by the snow plows.
Questions We In Grand Junction Colorado Would Ask On a First Date
First dates can be anything from nerve-wracking to exciting. If you want to get to know someone, you have to ask questions. These are a handful of questions we in Grand Junction, Colorado would ask on a first date. I asked on Facebook, "What would be the funniest question to...
coloradosun.com
To keep people from returning to jail, Mesa County follows other communities’ reentry roadmap
Richard Gallegos was locked up in the Mesa County Jail for the first time at age 18. He spent the next eight years in and out of jail — typically drug and alcohol-fueled misdemeanors that sometimes led to more serious incidents, including (nonviolent) domestic disputes and resisting arrest, he said. At 27, he was sentenced to prison for a drug and firearms violation.
Election Results For Mesa County and Delta County 2022
The mid-term election is in the books and here is a look at the results of local races and issues for Mesa County and Delta County. Over 65% of Mesa and Delta County Voters Participated. More than 65% of Mesa County's registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election....
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
What Local Gifts Belong in a Holiday Package from Grand Junction?
The holidays are coming up fast and before you know it, you'll be up against shipping deadlines for getting your packages to their destination on time. It's time to get going. When it comes to sending out care packages for the holidays, what local gift ideas do you send to others outside the Grand Valley? Maybe a friend or family member no longer lives here. Is there something special you send them from here in Grand Junction?
Powerball winners in Colorado include $100K and $50K winners
Even though the big jackpot from Powerball didn't go to anyone in Colorado, there are a couple of tickets that are winners in the state. Colorado Lottery posted to Facebook, "While we didn't get the "big one," we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run! We had two big winners last night, $100,000 PowerPlay from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver and $50,000 from City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction. Thank you to our players." Powerball announced Tuesday that a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers. The Colorado Lottery also posted an update in the comments section of the initial Facebook post, commenting to an inquiry that only two people in Colorado won, "We were surprised, but we did get eight big winners last drawing, and we will have had lots of smaller winners."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Celebrate Snow With Classic Photos of Grand Junction Winters
It looks as though we just turned the corner here in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Fire up the snow shovels, winter weather is here. It's not officially winter yet, not even close. Winter is still 47 days away. But, why not make the most of this morning's snow with a stroll down Memory Lane? Take a look back at Western Colorado winters of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with these Robert Grant photos.
nbc11news.com
Surprising number of unaffiliated voters across Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are just one day away from the critical midterm elections. As of today, millions of Americans have already cast their ballot. Across the country, Republicans and Democrats are eager to get their vote in and make their voices heard. Although, what some find surprising is the number of unaffiliated voters that have turned out in this election cycle. Here are the latest numbers in Colorado and Mesa County.
Grand Junction Tells Us the Best Time to Put Up the Christmas Tree
Is there someone you know who keeps their Christmas tree up in Colorado all year? Maybe not the Christmas tree, but maybe the Christmas lights stay up all year? I say good for them!. The holidays are all about celebrating. If putting the tree up the day after Halloween floats...
nbc11news.com
Man shot dead in early morning shooting
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A 29-year-old man is dead after a dispute in the early morning hours turned deadly. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after an argument escalated into the man being shot. The man died...
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
2 Colorado Powerball players won a combined $150K
While no one in Colorado took home the “big one” from Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, two tickets sold in the state made two people thousands of dollars richer.
KJCT8
Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.
KJCT8
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Debra Campbell, age 66, of Grand Junction, Colorado is sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $410,889 in restitution for wire fraud and filing false tax returns. According to the...
Amazing Grand Junction Home For Sale Near the Colorado National Monument
How about a new house for Christmas? Hey, if you have been really good this year it could not hurt to ask Santa for a home next to the Colorado National Monument with an incredible view. Maybe you have the means to make it happen all by yourself. Well, this...
