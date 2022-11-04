The County of Maui announced today the acquisition of land parcels in ʻĪao Valley from the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Nature Center. The purchase surfaced for discussion in July when Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted a proposal to the Maui County Council to purchase the acreage and the structure that was the former ʻĪao Valley Lodge in ʻĪao Valley for $1.5 million from the Hawaiʻi Nature Center. The purchase includes existing structures and two parcels that total approximately 1.4 acres.

