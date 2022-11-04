Read full article on original website
New cap creates “point-in-time freeze” on Maui TVRs; starts regulation on camper vans
In an ongoing effort to manage tourism, the Maui County Council passed Bill 159 Friday with a series of amendments that effectively caps transient accommodations and regulates camper van rentals on public property. The bill was passed in a 8-0 vote on second and final reading, with Councilmember Kelly King excused.
2022 Made in Maui County Festival draws crowd of 7,000
An estimated 7,000 residents and visitors attended the 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. The event is the largest manufactured products show in Maui County, and was presented by the...
Days before the election, Maui County mayoral candidates make final plea to voters
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the final four days before the election, Maui County mayoral candidates are making one more push to entice voters. “We got the train moving. We got the momentum, so why change leadership when you got the momentum moving in the right direction,” said incumbent Michael Victorino.
Maui County acquires 1.4 acres in ʻĪao Valley from Hawaiʻi Nature Center
The County of Maui announced today the acquisition of land parcels in ʻĪao Valley from the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Nature Center. The purchase surfaced for discussion in July when Mayor Michael Victorino transmitted a proposal to the Maui County Council to purchase the acreage and the structure that was the former ʻĪao Valley Lodge in ʻĪao Valley for $1.5 million from the Hawaiʻi Nature Center. The purchase includes existing structures and two parcels that total approximately 1.4 acres.
Maui Looks To Crack Down On Companies Selling Shares Of Second Homes
After a tech startup that buys then sells shares of luxury houses on the internet announced it was coming to Maui earlier this year, drawing backlash from residents, the County Council began looking at regulating the presence of similar companies accused of running de-facto timeshares in residential neighborhoods. Council members...
Thousands attend 9th Annual Made in Maui Festival
The 9th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival wrapped up today, Nov. 5.
MEO Core Four Business Planning Classes Daytime series begins Nov. 15
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Core Four Business Planning series will begin a daytime series of classes starting Tuesday, Nov. 15. MEO’s Business Development Center offers the course Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., in-person at MEO Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, and virtually via Zoom.
Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride
Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
Maui venison could soon stock local grocery stores
Maui venison will soon be available in stores according to Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura. She said efforts to manage the axis deer population in Maui county are working, and their plans to use the meat to feed the community and create economic opportunities are moving in the right direction.
Iconic Kula Lodge sold to 5 Palms owner, Simon Vojdani
The iconic Kula Lodge & Restaurant and Kula Marketplace are now under new ownership and management by Simon Vojdani. Vojdani is the owner of 5 Palms Restaurant, which was previously situated on Keawakapu Beach in South Maui for 27 years. Operations of the new Kula Lodge will be overseen by...
Lahaina’s Halloween is back, but on smaller scale due to Maui police officer shortage
After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lahaina Halloween festivities are back this year, but with no adult party on Front Street due to the 25% shortage of Maui police officers. The celebration will include the return of the 43rd annual Keiki Parade, but...
Family Life Center selected to receive four mobile housing units
Family Life Center, Inc. has been named as the social service agency to receive a County of Maui grant of four County-owned mobile housing units that were acquired at the start of the pandemic to address emergency needs. Family Life Center will repurpose these mobile housing units into “bridge housing”...
Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness to celebrate its grand opening on Small Business Saturday
Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness is celebrating their grand opening on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. The new yoga studio in Wailuku opened their doors during the summer, and is now ready to celebrate by offering discounts on yoga and massages to the community.
Former MPD officer gets 10-year sentence
Former Maui police officer Brandon Saffeels has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted child enticement, a crime he committed while he was about to serve another sentence.
Speed is suspected as a factor in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Lahaina man
A 34-year-old Lahaina man suffered fatal injuries in an early morning single-vehicle crash on the Lahaina Bypass, Wednesday. The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2022, on the Lahaina Bypass, 911 feet north of Lahainaluna Road in West Maui. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
Maui man dies, found unresponsive on “Pali Trail”
A 55-year-old Haʻikū man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by other hikers on an electric company service road above the Honoapiʻilani Highway. Fire officials say the man was found by other hikers about a mile above the Honoapiʻilani Highway on the Wailuku side of the trail.
