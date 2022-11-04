Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: The need-to-know basics for the U.S. midterm
WASHINGTON (AP) — If you're tuning in now to Election Day in the United States, voting in the midterm election ends when polls close on Tuesday. Millions of Americans have already cast ballots either early in person or by mail, with millions more set to vote in person at their polling places.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog targeting one...
Election 2022: Lankford defending Oklahoma Senate seat against Madison Horn
Both of Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in Tuesday's election, including the one currently held by James Lankford (R).
POLITICO
Biden closes out midterm campaign with standard themes and safe turf
The president came to Maryland on Monday. And he stuck to script.
Democrat trying to flip southern New Mexico congressional district blue
The Democratic-controlled state legislature last year redrew the boundaries of a district that has remained in the hands of Republicans 18 of the past 22 years. The district now includes less of southeastern New Mexico and more of the Albuquerque suburbs.
Trump Lawyer Issues Stern Warning to DeSantis on 2024 Speculation
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday night at the former president’s rally in Dayton, Ohio, telling the unofficial 2024 Republican presidential contender to stand down. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Habba said on the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network. “He needs to stay in Florida,” she added. To that, fellow Trump lawyer and RSBN contributor Christina Bobb responded: “100% percent.” Habba proceeded to double down, stating: “Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida.” Offering additional unsolicited advice to DeSantis, she said: “Don’t jump the gun. He’s not ready yet.” A DeSantis campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening. The warning follows Trump mocking DeSantis at a Saturday night rally—calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious”—which left allies turning on him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
An election year unfolding against a backdrop of economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters
