Oregon State

Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: The need-to-know basics for the U.S. midterm

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you're tuning in now to Election Day in the United States, voting in the midterm election ends when polls close on Tuesday. Millions of Americans have already cast ballots either early in person or by mail, with millions more set to vote in person at their polling places.
WASHINGTON STATE
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog targeting one...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyer Issues Stern Warning to DeSantis on 2024 Speculation

Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba issued a stern warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday night at the former president’s rally in Dayton, Ohio, telling the unofficial 2024 Republican presidential contender to stand down. “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Habba said on the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network. “He needs to stay in Florida,” she added. To that, fellow Trump lawyer and RSBN contributor Christina Bobb responded: “100% percent.” Habba proceeded to double down, stating: “Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida.” Offering additional unsolicited advice to DeSantis, she said: “Don’t jump the gun. He’s not ready yet.” A DeSantis campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Monday evening. The warning follows Trump mocking DeSantis at a Saturday night rally—calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious”—which left allies turning on him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
FLORIDA STATE

