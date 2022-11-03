Kyrie Irving will begin suspension of at least 5 games Friday over antisemitism controversy. The NBA star has since apologized

Read full article on original website
Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says The End Is Near For Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Since arriving in Brooklyn, it has been one story after another for Kyrie Irving and his co-star, Kevin Durant. From the ugly James Harden experiment to this summer's trade fiasco, the Nets have been mired in chaos and dysfunction for years on end. All of it has led up to...
The Brooklyn Nets Reveal Their Six Conditions For Kyrie Irving's Return To The Basketball Court
The Brooklyn Nets' publish six conditions for Kyrie Irving's return to the team.
NBA Fans React After Nets Win Back-To-Back Games Without Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons
Kevin Durant carries Nets to second straight win sans Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
Jaylen Brown expects NBPA to appeal Kyrie Irving suspension from Nets
Kyrie Irving was suspended for at least five games last week by the Brooklyn Nets for his refusal to promptly apologize for making a social media post about an anti-semitic movie. Irving has sat out two games of that suspension already but in an interview with Gary Washburn of the...
Report: Kyrie Irving must carry out these 6 actions to return to Nets
Kyrie Irving reportedly must complete several tasks before he's allowed to return to the Brooklyn Nets. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Saturday night that Brooklyn has delivered the suspended point guard with these six action items to carry out in order to return to the team:. "Issue an apology...
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well."At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and...
