Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center In Tulsa Will Close Permanently

Ahha's Hardesty Arts Center in Tulsa will close its doors on November 4th.

The group says it's ceasing operations of its programs for now but it's hoping to find a future for some of its programs. A spokesperson with ahha released the following statement about the closure.

We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now. We are working closely with our partners to ensure we find a long-term future for some of our programs and do this as quickly as possible.

For our artists, partners and vendors, please know we are working as quickly as possible to get in touch with you. If you have any immediate questions, please email ahhaTulsaOK@gmail.com.

We thank our employees, guests, donors and partners for more than 60 years of support and look forward to bringing our programs back to continue our focus on keeping Tulsa creative.