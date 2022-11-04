CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a fatal crash in York County. PSP has said they responded to the 2000 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, York County. Troopers say that the crash occurred at 2:31 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 5. In a news release, the York County Coroner states that their office was called at 2:53 a.m to the scene of the accident.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO