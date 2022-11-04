ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95

BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
KINGSVILLE, MD
PennLive.com

Cargo van driver killed in central Pa. crash ID’d

An Illinois man was killed overnight Saturday when the cargo van he was driving crashed into a milk truck that pulled out in front of him in York County, authorities said. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, where the crash happened, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

CLEAR: Vehicle fire caused delays, ramp restriction on I-83 north

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire caused delays and a ramp restriction on I-83 north on the late afternoon and early evening of Monday, Nov. 7. The vehicle fire was located at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West – Carlisle/Lewistown. According to Rescue Fire Company […]
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Shooter fires gun from sunroof while speeding through neighborhood

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking for the person responsible for firing off a round while chasing another car, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Police say that the shooting occurred on Nov. 5 at around 3:05 p.m. Officers were initially called to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after early morning York County crash

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a fatal crash in York County. PSP has said they responded to the 2000 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, York County. Troopers say that the crash occurred at 2:31 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 5. In a news release, the York County Coroner states that their office was called at 2:53 a.m to the scene of the accident.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man charged for York County vehicle break-ins, stolen gun

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged for allegedly breaking into more than a dozen vehicles in York County and stealing a gun. According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, officers were patrolling a Manchester Township housing development on Nov. 5 due to recent thefts.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: DUIs, drug possession, thefts

DUI – At 2:10 a.m. Oct. 16, police conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Mazda for a moving violation at West Maple and Maple streets. Police made contact with the driver, a 30-year-old Lebanon man, and smelled alcohol in the car. The driver submitted to SFSTs and showed signs of impairment. Police took the driver into custody for the suspicion of DUI. Charges will be filed. Police are investigating.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash

CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Interstate 83 reopens completely after weekend construction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County have reopened after the removal of bridge beams on the Paxton Street Bridge over the weekend. According to a release from PennDOT, the southbound lanes reopened first. In an update on Monday morning, PennDOT said both northbound and southbound lanes […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy