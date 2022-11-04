Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nottingham MD
Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95
BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
Cargo van driver killed in central Pa. crash ID’d
An Illinois man was killed overnight Saturday when the cargo van he was driving crashed into a milk truck that pulled out in front of him in York County, authorities said. Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, where the crash happened, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
CLEAR: Vehicle fire caused delays, ramp restriction on I-83 north
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire caused delays and a ramp restriction on I-83 north on the late afternoon and early evening of Monday, Nov. 7. The vehicle fire was located at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West – Carlisle/Lewistown. According to Rescue Fire Company […]
local21news.com
Shooter fires gun from sunroof while speeding through neighborhood
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking for the person responsible for firing off a round while chasing another car, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Police say that the shooting occurred on Nov. 5 at around 3:05 p.m. Officers were initially called to the...
local21news.com
Brutal multi-car crash on I-83 overturns truck and injures one in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A gruesome scene is being investigated after a car crash on I-83 southbound , mile marker 6, resulted in a truck being overturned and one being injured. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the crash occurred today at around 7:30 a.m. in the southbound...
Helicopter crews perform aerial rescue for injured hiker on Sugarloaf Mountain
The crew of a Maryland State Police helicopter responded to a remote mountainous area on Saturday to conduct an aerial rescue of an injured hiker.
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
local21news.com
DUI driver hits police car investigating a separate DUI crash in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are looking into a shocking series of events that ended with an alleged DUI driver crashing into a patrol car investigating a separate DUI crash. The initial accident occurred on Oct. 22 at around 2 a.m. on the 1800 block of SR72 in...
Hiker flown off Sugarloaf Mountain after medical emergency
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew was near the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain Saturday after it received a report about an injured hiker. MSP received the call around 2:30 p.m. The hiker had some kind of medical issue, and reaching the hiker on the ground, then taking the […]
abc27.com
One dead after early morning York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a fatal crash in York County. PSP has said they responded to the 2000 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township, York County. Troopers say that the crash occurred at 2:31 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 5. In a news release, the York County Coroner states that their office was called at 2:53 a.m to the scene of the accident.
abc27.com
Man charged for York County vehicle break-ins, stolen gun
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged for allegedly breaking into more than a dozen vehicles in York County and stealing a gun. According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department, officers were patrolling a Manchester Township housing development on Nov. 5 due to recent thefts.
local21news.com
Victim shot in the leg after Lancaster Co. home is broken into
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a robbery that ended with the victim being shot in the leg by the home invader. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Lancaster, the early morning robbery had happened on the 800 block of Millwood Rd. in Pequea Township on Oct. 16 at around 4:51 a.m.
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUIs, drug possession, thefts
DUI – At 2:10 a.m. Oct. 16, police conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Mazda for a moving violation at West Maple and Maple streets. Police made contact with the driver, a 30-year-old Lebanon man, and smelled alcohol in the car. The driver submitted to SFSTs and showed signs of impairment. Police took the driver into custody for the suspicion of DUI. Charges will be filed. Police are investigating.
FOX43.com
Saturday afternoon crash leaves one man dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township, when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car. The Coroner's office responded to the scene...
WGAL
Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
Cargo van driver, 61, dead after early morning central Pa. crash
A 61-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township early Saturday morning, according to the York County coroner’s office. The man was driving a cargo van south on the 2800 block of Delta Road when a milk truck pulled in front of him from a driveway at around 2:50 a.m., according to the York County Coroner.
Interstate 83 reopens completely after weekend construction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County have reopened after the removal of bridge beams on the Paxton Street Bridge over the weekend. According to a release from PennDOT, the southbound lanes reopened first. In an update on Monday morning, PennDOT said both northbound and southbound lanes […]
abc27.com
Harrisburg man killed in Shippensburg shooting, State Police investigating
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Shippensburg on Sunday morning. According to State Police, Troopers responded to the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Ave. around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers say a verbal altercation between two men turned physical and led to one of the men fatally shooting the other.
local21news.com
Sky View 21 | I-83 South reopens as I-83 North remains shut down for construction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has officially announced that I-83 South is now open. According to the organization, I-83 South detours are no longer in place but I-83 North detours are still in place. I-83 North is still set to be closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow. PennDOT says...
Comments / 0