Jenks, OK

Jenks Defeats Bixby Ending 58-Game Spartan Winning Streak

 3 days ago
The Jenks Trojans defeated the Bixby Spartans Thursday night ending a 58-game winning streak.

In front of a national audience on ESPN 2, Jenks brought down the unstoppable Spartans 38-35. The last team to beat Bixby was the Trojans back in 2018.

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

