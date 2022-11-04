ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn’t yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn’t answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click’s future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He’s had a great year,” New York Mets GM Bill Eppler said. “I’ve known James a long time. I have a lot of respect for him, but I’m kind of internally focused right now.”
The Associated Press

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or more in each of the Mavericks’ first nine games. He shot 9 for 29 overall and 2 for 11 from 3-point range. Spencer Dinwiddle scored 29 points for the Mavericks, who were outrebounded 49-29 in losing for the first time in five games. “Every NBA team can beat you and I played terrible, but I think as a group we didn’t play good,” Doncic said. “We have to approach the game better.”
