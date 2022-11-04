MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Mercer County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

MERCER COUNTY, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO