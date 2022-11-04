Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Officials: Nearly 13,000 residents in Kanawha, more than 130,000 statewide voted early
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly 13,000 residents in Kanawha County and more than 130,000 statewide participated in early voting ahead of Tuesday’s general election. The Kanawha County Commission said in a news release that 12,897 residents voted early. With the exception of the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office –...
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip back below 1,000
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two COVID-19-related deaths Monday as active cases dropped below 1,000 again in West Virginia. The deaths – a 48-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County – pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,536, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
South Dakota man killed in West Virginia crash
A man from South Dakota has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
wbtw.com
Virginia wildfire spanned 500 acres, threatened many homes
DAVENPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Crews continue to douse hotspots in a 500-acre wildfire that ravaged Buchanan County over the weekend. Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry said a 15-member crew responded to the fire — dubbed the Hurricane Fire — at 4 p.m. Friday and continued the attempt to contain it.
Off-duty West Virginia volunteer firefighter assists on scene of Logan County structure fire
HOLDEN, WV (WOWK) — Cora Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Logan County says it responded to a structure fire on Fairlawn Street in Holden, West Virginia, on Sunday at 6:37 p.m. Other responders included Verdunville VFD, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority. In addition, off-duty volunteer fireman Justin […]
lootpress.com
Little General announces Veterans Day sweepstakes, giveaway
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Little General Stores of Beckley will be honoring those who served this Veterans Day with drink giveaways and a sweepstakes which will offer a number of exciting prize opportunities. On Veterans Day – Friday, November 11, 2022 – Little General Stores will offer a free...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
Two DUI checkpoints upcoming in Mercer County
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced two DUI checkpoints coming up in the local area. The first DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 P.M. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell. Alternative routes to bypass the DUI checkpoint include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, […]
wchstv.com
Former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens dies at 66
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials report former Family Court Judge Sharon Mullens, of Dunbar has died at 66. Mullens served as a justice in Kanawha County from 2009 to 2016. Officials plans to honor the life of Mullens by hanging a drape over the entrance of the...
West Virginia native and TV host honored with sign in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sign honoring the host of the hit television show “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe, was unveiled Thursday in eastern Kanawha County. The sign will greet people driving into the eastern Kanawha County community of Glasgow. The Kanawha County Commission says, in addition to Bowe, Commissioners Ben Salango, Kent Carper […]
Bluefield Resident Wins Lootpress Giveaway!
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Lootpress Email Subscriber Give-a-Way is officially underway, and we are pleased to announce our first winner!. Priscilla Bufford of Bluefield, WV has won a $25 Visa Gift Card in this week’s drawing. Every person who signs up for Lootpress Email Updates is automatically...
Mercer County to launch ‘Operation Green Light’ in support of local veterans
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Mercer County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
3-vehicle crash on Route 39 in Nicholas County, West Virginia
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 39 in the community of Zela in Nicholas County, West Virginia. The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department says there were injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time. Fire officials say the KCLVFD, Summersville Fire Department, Wilderness EMS, Jan-Care […]
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
wchstv.com
Wild Appalachia: Caving in the Greenbrier Valley
MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The Greenbrier Valley is beautiful with rolling pastures and surrounding mountains, but there's another world here, too - an underground world. "I call it cave heaven. I believe the Greenbrier Valley has 4,000-ish caves," Mystik Miller, a cave enthusiast and board member with the...
Event for West Virginia singer-songwriter’s new single
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Logan, West Virginia native, Kate Boytek, had a release party for her new single at Fife Street Brewing in downtown Charleston on Sunday. The Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau hosted the event. Her debut single is called “Hell or High Water” and was released on Oct. 24. “From my family to […]
Beckley ARH welcomes new oncologist, resumes oncology services
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley ARH Hospital recently welcomed oncologist/hematologist Odeth Barrett-Campbell, MD, to its team. Her arrival allows the hospital to resume services at the Beckley ARH Oncology Clinic for the first time since 2021. “Dr. Barrett-Campbell is a great addition to our family here in Beckley. Oncology services are a significant need in […]
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Comments / 1