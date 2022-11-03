ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Outsider.com

Huge Bear Breaks Into, Destroys Car To Eat Lunch Leftovers

A bear broke into a car in British Columbia over the weekend, and it destroyed the car door while searching for food. Apparently, the car owner had leftovers from lunch in his car. Stefan Halas said his car was parked outside of his Maple Ridge home when the bear showed...
Cape Gazette

Milkweed saves butterflies – and sometimes humans

Weeds can save lives. When World War II broke out, Japan cut off the supply of kapok, the filler for life vests and insulation for flight jackets. Luckily, there is an American weed whose fibers can float objects 30 times their own weight and are six times more buoyant than cork. They are also lightweight and six times warmer than lamb's wool. These fibers come from milkweed seed pods. Millions of pounds of wild milkweed pods were picked and used in the war effort.
Daily Beast

A National Park Wants to Use Rat Poison to Get Rid of a Fish They Brought In

Glacier National Park in Montana is a fisherman’s paradise. Hundreds of snow-fed lakes pepper the park, home to over 20 species of fish, including six kinds of trout. And, because it’s federal land, no license is required to cast a reel. But in a warming world, the National Park Service (NPS) is hoping to transform one of Glacier National Park’s coldest lakes into a refuge for a species of trout.
MONTANA STATE
Virginian Review

Satellite Discovers Huge, Moving Black Sand Dune In The Sahara

A satellite’s camera discovered a black-crescent-shaped image in the Sahara Desert that is surrounded by lighter terrain near Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area, not far from the Olduvia Gorge. Upon driving to the area where the image had been discovered, investigators found that the image is formed by highly magnetized sand, a sand dune composed of volcanic ash with iron content that sticks together, preventing the wind from blowing the sand away. Because the wind in the area predominately blows from east to west, the black sand dune has been shaped to resemble crescent shaped formations discovered on Mars. There have been two black...
CNN

Evolutionary mystery of harmonious flower meadow may be solved

Amid the heights of a mountain range in southwestern China, thousands of different species of rhododendrons mysteriously live together in harmony, without fighting as they do in other areas for the pollinators that are crucial to their continued survival.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Tiny Falcon Stand Their Ground With a Massive Hawk

Just because you are small doesn’t mean that you can’t stand up for yourself! This brave little falcon demonstrates that perfectly as they stand up to a much bigger hawk. This standoff, which looks as if it takes place on the top of a van, is a fascinating insight into the character of both birds.
Adirondack Explorer

The fight to save hemlocks

Predator beetles released on Lake George to eat woolly adelgids. On a sunny October day along the shores of Lake George, scientists opened a cooler full of hungry beetles. These black bugs, slightly bigger than a poppy seed, mingled about in noodle-shaped wood shavings inside clear vials. The scientists released them, about 2,000 in all, on the boughs of hemlock trees, hopeful this would be a beetle paradise on Paradise Bay.
TheConversationAU

How 1970s conservation laws turned this ‘paradise on Earth’ into a tinderbox

Southeast Australia’s bushfire crisis culminated in the devastating bushfire season of 2019 and 2020 that burnt nearly 25 million hectares of bush. Our new research demonstrates how the scale of this disaster blew out due to legislation introduced in the 1970s, which was based on idea that nature should be left to grow freely without human intervention. We investigated the bushfire history of one of the worst hit areas: Buchan on Gunaikurnai Country in Victoria. We found no bushfires burned there for almost a century until the mid 1970s, following the establishment of the Land Conservation Act of 1970 –...
birdsandblooms.com

Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Vs Pileated Woodpecker: Are They Related?

Pileated woodpeckers and their (probably) extinct look-a-likes, ivory-billed woodpeckers, have many similar traits. That made Birds & Blooms reader Susan Shepherd of Sanford, Michigan, wonder if these large woodpeckers share any family ties. She wrote to birding experts Kenn and Kimberly Kaufman asking they are related. Here is their answer:
ARKANSAS STATE
BBC

West Northamptonshire: New nature reserve created for great crested newts

A "five-star" reserve for great crested newts has been created in a county under a scheme which addresses the impact of development on the species. West Northamptonshire Council can assess planning applications on sites which could affect the species under The Great Crested Newt District Licensing Scheme. Under the scheme,...
The Guardian

Country diary: The changing nature of the estuaries

Each dawn and dusk, with deep, sonorous calls, skeins of geese in V formation pass between the peak-encircled estuaries of Dwyryd and Glaslyn, Yr Wyddfa prominent above. The geese glide down from their high flight paths to alight on Traeth Bach, or on the nearby pastures reclaimed from the huge tidal wilderness of Traeth Mawr by “the Cob” sea wall between Porthmadog and Boston Lodge. I see them grazing in large flocks on Glastraeth as I walk the wall south of Afon Dwyryd.
WYOMING STATE
The Atlantic

What’s the Point of Saving One Butterfly Species?

This article was originally published in High Country News. From the top of Pigeon Butte in western Oregon’s William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, the full width of the Willamette Valley fits into a gaze. Slung between the Coast Range and the Cascades, the valley is checkered with farmland: grass-seed fields, hazelnut orchards, vineyards. In the foreground, however, grassy meadows scattered with wildflowers and occasional oaks trace the land’s contours.
OREGON STATE
The Jewish Press

Tens of Thousands of Cranes Arriving at Hula Lake on Winter Migration

It’s that time of year again, when tens of thousands of beautiful, graceful cranes make a stop at Hula Lake in northern Israel on their migration journey. (video: Inbar Shlomit Rubin) On Tuesday morning, 25,500 of the lovely birds were counted upon their arrival at the lake as thousands...
BBC

Skomer: Manx shearwaters feed chicks plastic and glitter

Seabirds on a nature reserve island have been eating plastic and glitter after mistaking them for fish, scientists have warned. A study of 34 Manx shearwater on Skomer off Pembrokeshire found nine of 12 fledglings and 15 of 22 adult birds had swallowed at least one piece. Conservationists want a...

