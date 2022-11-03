Read full article on original website
Strange Creature Covered in Seaweed Washes Up on Beach
Tarlee Smith had been riding her horse along a beach when she spotted the creature washed ashore, and she thought it was a seal at first.
Huge Bear Breaks Into, Destroys Car To Eat Lunch Leftovers
A bear broke into a car in British Columbia over the weekend, and it destroyed the car door while searching for food. Apparently, the car owner had leftovers from lunch in his car. Stefan Halas said his car was parked outside of his Maple Ridge home when the bear showed...
Why do ladybugs swarm your house every autumn? Science and history offer answers
Every autumn, ladybugs (which are really lady beetles) seem to swarm near or even inside some homes. There can be so many of them that they stain walls and make a room smell really bad. Ladybugs have an interesting history that you probably did not know. One fact that might...
Cape Gazette
Milkweed saves butterflies – and sometimes humans
Weeds can save lives. When World War II broke out, Japan cut off the supply of kapok, the filler for life vests and insulation for flight jackets. Luckily, there is an American weed whose fibers can float objects 30 times their own weight and are six times more buoyant than cork. They are also lightweight and six times warmer than lamb's wool. These fibers come from milkweed seed pods. Millions of pounds of wild milkweed pods were picked and used in the war effort.
Daily Beast
A National Park Wants to Use Rat Poison to Get Rid of a Fish They Brought In
Glacier National Park in Montana is a fisherman’s paradise. Hundreds of snow-fed lakes pepper the park, home to over 20 species of fish, including six kinds of trout. And, because it’s federal land, no license is required to cast a reel. But in a warming world, the National Park Service (NPS) is hoping to transform one of Glacier National Park’s coldest lakes into a refuge for a species of trout.
The Fishing Line Lost at Sea in a Year Could Wrap Around Earth 18 Times
Billions of hooks, millions of traps, and hundreds of thousands of kilometers of fishing line and nets fall into the ocean each year from commercial fishing ventures. Once lost to the wild, this drifting gear continues to snag helpless sea life in a phenomenon called ghost fishing. These items pile...
Satellite Discovers Huge, Moving Black Sand Dune In The Sahara
A satellite’s camera discovered a black-crescent-shaped image in the Sahara Desert that is surrounded by lighter terrain near Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area, not far from the Olduvia Gorge. Upon driving to the area where the image had been discovered, investigators found that the image is formed by highly magnetized sand, a sand dune composed of volcanic ash with iron content that sticks together, preventing the wind from blowing the sand away. Because the wind in the area predominately blows from east to west, the black sand dune has been shaped to resemble crescent shaped formations discovered on Mars. There have been two black...
Evolutionary mystery of harmonious flower meadow may be solved
Amid the heights of a mountain range in southwestern China, thousands of different species of rhododendrons mysteriously live together in harmony, without fighting as they do in other areas for the pollinators that are crucial to their continued survival.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Tiny Falcon Stand Their Ground With a Massive Hawk
Just because you are small doesn’t mean that you can’t stand up for yourself! This brave little falcon demonstrates that perfectly as they stand up to a much bigger hawk. This standoff, which looks as if it takes place on the top of a van, is a fascinating insight into the character of both birds.
The fight to save hemlocks
Predator beetles released on Lake George to eat woolly adelgids. On a sunny October day along the shores of Lake George, scientists opened a cooler full of hungry beetles. These black bugs, slightly bigger than a poppy seed, mingled about in noodle-shaped wood shavings inside clear vials. The scientists released them, about 2,000 in all, on the boughs of hemlock trees, hopeful this would be a beetle paradise on Paradise Bay.
How 1970s conservation laws turned this ‘paradise on Earth’ into a tinderbox
Southeast Australia’s bushfire crisis culminated in the devastating bushfire season of 2019 and 2020 that burnt nearly 25 million hectares of bush. Our new research demonstrates how the scale of this disaster blew out due to legislation introduced in the 1970s, which was based on idea that nature should be left to grow freely without human intervention. We investigated the bushfire history of one of the worst hit areas: Buchan on Gunaikurnai Country in Victoria. We found no bushfires burned there for almost a century until the mid 1970s, following the establishment of the Land Conservation Act of 1970 –...
birdsandblooms.com
Ivory-Billed Woodpecker Vs Pileated Woodpecker: Are They Related?
Pileated woodpeckers and their (probably) extinct look-a-likes, ivory-billed woodpeckers, have many similar traits. That made Birds & Blooms reader Susan Shepherd of Sanford, Michigan, wonder if these large woodpeckers share any family ties. She wrote to birding experts Kenn and Kimberly Kaufman asking they are related. Here is their answer:
BBC
West Northamptonshire: New nature reserve created for great crested newts
A "five-star" reserve for great crested newts has been created in a county under a scheme which addresses the impact of development on the species. West Northamptonshire Council can assess planning applications on sites which could affect the species under The Great Crested Newt District Licensing Scheme. Under the scheme,...
Before You Toss Your Pumpkins in the Trash Try This Garden Hack
Your plants will love the nutrient boost
Country diary: The changing nature of the estuaries
Each dawn and dusk, with deep, sonorous calls, skeins of geese in V formation pass between the peak-encircled estuaries of Dwyryd and Glaslyn, Yr Wyddfa prominent above. The geese glide down from their high flight paths to alight on Traeth Bach, or on the nearby pastures reclaimed from the huge tidal wilderness of Traeth Mawr by “the Cob” sea wall between Porthmadog and Boston Lodge. I see them grazing in large flocks on Glastraeth as I walk the wall south of Afon Dwyryd.
What’s the Point of Saving One Butterfly Species?
This article was originally published in High Country News. From the top of Pigeon Butte in western Oregon’s William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge, the full width of the Willamette Valley fits into a gaze. Slung between the Coast Range and the Cascades, the valley is checkered with farmland: grass-seed fields, hazelnut orchards, vineyards. In the foreground, however, grassy meadows scattered with wildflowers and occasional oaks trace the land’s contours.
The Jewish Press
Tens of Thousands of Cranes Arriving at Hula Lake on Winter Migration
It’s that time of year again, when tens of thousands of beautiful, graceful cranes make a stop at Hula Lake in northern Israel on their migration journey. (video: Inbar Shlomit Rubin) On Tuesday morning, 25,500 of the lovely birds were counted upon their arrival at the lake as thousands...
BBC
Skomer: Manx shearwaters feed chicks plastic and glitter
Seabirds on a nature reserve island have been eating plastic and glitter after mistaking them for fish, scientists have warned. A study of 34 Manx shearwater on Skomer off Pembrokeshire found nine of 12 fledglings and 15 of 22 adult birds had swallowed at least one piece. Conservationists want a...
Elephants at Milwaukee Zoo have smashing 'gourd' time with giant pumpkins
Elephants at the Milwaukee Zoo in Wisconsin are shown playing with giant pumpkins and eating them as part of a seasonal enrichment activity this October — see the video!
Wildlife Officials Try To Catch A Tranquilized Black Bear In A Tarp After It Passes Out & Falls Out Of The Tree
I’m sure this bear didn’t expect this to go down when he woke up that morning. Bears are just too smart for their own good. We see it all the time, a black bear coming into human territory looking for food. It’s hard to blame them, we make it easy. We leave garbage out, BBQ on our decks, and have vegetables growing right in our yard.
