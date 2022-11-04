Read full article on original website
27 First News
Julia Virginia Neely, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Virginia Neely of Brookfield, Ohio passed from this life during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 24, 2020, following a long and healthy life. She was 106. Julia had resided at Countryside at the Elmwood, Hubbard, Ohio, an assisted living facility, since December...
Leota Jane Tenney, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leota Jane Tenney, 87, of Vienna, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born May 5, 1935, in Hemlock, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison and Ethel Jane (Zickefoose) Leigh. She loved the Yankees, Buckeyes, Cavs...
Marilyn J. Donnalley, Guilford Lake, Ohio
GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn J. Donnalley, 80, passed away quietly at 6:41 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Donnalley was born May 23, 1942 in Garrettsville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Isaac F. and Bernadine (Leonard) Reynolds and had lived most of her life in the area.
