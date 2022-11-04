GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn J. Donnalley, 80, passed away quietly at 6:41 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Donnalley was born May 23, 1942 in Garrettsville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Isaac F. and Bernadine (Leonard) Reynolds and had lived most of her life in the area.

