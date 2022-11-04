Read full article on original website
gouvu.com
Wolverines wrap up regular season on the road
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley volleyball concludes the 2022 regular season this weekend on the road for a pair of matches against California Baptist on Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. MT and Grand Canyon on Nov. 12 at 2:00 p.m. The Wolverines have already secured a spot in the WAC Tournament next week in Edinburg, Texas.
gouvu.com
WBB makes trip to SLC to face Utes on Friday afternoon
OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University begins a stretch of four straight road games on Friday at the University of Utah. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m. MT from the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The Wolverines (1-0) survived their season opener against Park Gilbert University on Monday,...
gouvu.com
Utah Valley drops season opener at Utah State, 75-58
LOGAN—Aziz Bandaogo scored 17 points with six rebounds and Cam Alford added 13 points to lead Utah Valley in a 75-58 road loss to Utah State in the team's season opener at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. Utah Valley now travels back to Orem to host...
gouvu.com
NCAA hopes on the line at Mountain Regional in Albuquerque
OREM, Utah – Utah Valley University cross country will compete at the 2022 NCAA Mountain Regionals on Friday at the North Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The women will run a 6k at 11 a.m. MT with the men's 8k beginning at noon MT. Fans can tune in on the @UVUxctf Instagram story to follow along as assistant coach Chris Shane gives play-by-play of each race.
gouvu.com
Fano clutch in closing minutes as UVU wins opener
OREM, Utah — Shay Fano finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds and scored six decisive points in the final 80 seconds to help Utah Valley University survive, 59-54, in the season opener on Monday against Park Gilbert University. With the Wolverines (1-0) trailing 54-51 with under two minutes...
gouvu.com
Wolverines to face California Baptist in opening round of WAC Tournament
After clinching a spot in the WAC Tournament with a comeback victory on Senior Night, the fourth-seeded Utah Valley men's soccer team will begin its quest for its first-ever tourney title, taking on the fifth-seed host California Baptist on Wednesday in Riverside, California. The Wolverines clinched their spot in the...
