The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."

ImSicAhDis
3d ago
Ppl if you look up the definition of antisemitic it basically ANYTHING you say about them that doesn’t go along with their narrative.. if they say they only eat vanilla ice cream and you say some eat chocolate your an antisemite.
terrance moore
3d ago
ok I don't promote on any level. but Kyrie explained his stance he said nothing negative about the jews. he posted a video and he received this type of backlash. but no one is going after the people that actually made it. make that make sense to me.
VP
3d ago
He linked a movie based on a book that Jeff Bezos offers on Amazon Prime. Black Hebrews believe they're the true descendants of the biblical Israelites. So the f what!? Perhaps they are. It's not like Black heritage wasn't stolen in every aspect.
