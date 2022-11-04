Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CU Buffs speed past UC Riverside in season opener
Colorado men’s basketball made quick work of the UC Riverside Highlanders with an 82-66 win in their season opener at the CU Events Center on Monday. This sixteen-point win now puts the Buffaloes at 1-0 in the young season, which is something for CU fans to celebrate. The Buffs used tonight’s win as a prime opportunity to showcase their newfound speed, which will be one of their most important assets of the new season.
Buffs draw against Utah in their final match of the season
The University of Colorado Boulder Women’s Soccer team closed out their season on Friday, Nov. 4, against the University of Utah. Before the match began, CU hosted a Senior Day commemoration to celebrate their senior players, many of whom would play their last game that afternoon. The Buffs had...
Students and Boulder community members cast votes at the UMC
University of Colorado Boulder students showed up to the polls in high numbers on Nov. 8. They were greeted by a wide array of issue advocates and non-partisan ‘get out the vote’ groups. Students lined up in front of the University Memorial Center (UMC) to drop off their...
CUSG returns fall 2022 election results after delay
The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government (CUSG) announced the results of their 2022 fall representative-at-large election results on Monday, Nov. 7. The election marked the first time CUSG officials have used a ranked-choice voting system, which allows voters to rate multiple candidates on the ballot in order of preference.
Boulder Police investigate reported gunfire near CU South
Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, Boulder Police tweeted that they were responding to a “call of gunshots” in the 900 block of East Moorhead Circle. Police said they took one adult man into custody, but there were no injuries and no threat to public safety at the time of their announcement.
