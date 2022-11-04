Colorado men’s basketball made quick work of the UC Riverside Highlanders with an 82-66 win in their season opener at the CU Events Center on Monday. This sixteen-point win now puts the Buffaloes at 1-0 in the young season, which is something for CU fans to celebrate. The Buffs used tonight’s win as a prime opportunity to showcase their newfound speed, which will be one of their most important assets of the new season.

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO