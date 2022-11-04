Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to CloseGreyson FGilbert, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Arizona Cardinals’ loss to Seahawks adds evidence changes are needed
The Cardinals aren’t just losing. The Cardinals are lost. The head coach looks as clueless as he is powerless. The $230 million quarterback is regressing before our eyes. The general manager has laid a foundation from quicksand. And the owner seems more interested in hosting a Super Bowl than winning a Super Bowl.
Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals
GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
Cardinals turn in another day of uninspiring football in loss to Seahawks
GLENDALE — For a handful of minutes on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals offense looked like it could do no wrong. Finally starting a game off with a visible sense of urgency, Arizona made minced meat of an improved Seattle Seahawks defense, needing just nine plays to travel 83 yards and find pay dirt behind a 22-yard catch-and-run by DeAndre Hopkins.
Colts fire HC Frank Reich, bring in former center Jeff Saturday as interim
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich kept trying to fix the Indianapolis Colts’ sputtering offense. When nothing worked, it cost him his job. Less than one day after one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history, the Colts announced Monday they fired Reich after 4 1/2 seasons. Team officials are expected to address the decision later Monday.
Arizona Cardinals slightly favored over NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals are slight favorites over the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks for the clash at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The spread for Arizona sits at -1.5 (-115) and the over/under is set at 48.5 as of Friday, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The spread and over/under do not correlate with...
Rapid reactions: Cardinals fall further behind in NFC West with loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals knew the opportunity ahead of them entering Sunday. With three division games in a row starting with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, Arizona had the chance to make strides in the race. Sunday was a setback, as the Cardinals (3-6) fell 31-21 at home vs. Seattle (6-3)...
Cardinals’ James Conner, D.J. Humphries active vs. Seattle Seahawks
GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner and offensive lineman D.J. Humphries are officially active for the team’s Week 9 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. Both entered the contest as questionable. Conner was a limited participant throughout the week of practice with a ribs injury, while Humphries got in limited work on Friday as he continued to deal with a back issue.
Cam Johnson injury pushes Phoenix Suns’ depth to its limits
The Phoenix Suns were in a problematic position with the Jae Crowder situation, and one of the issues was their depth if any serious injury came about on the wing. Eight games into the season, his replacement in the starting lineup Cam Johnson has potentially suffered a torn meniscus, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. We will see as far as a timeline and whether this will bleed into the tail-end of the regular season and potentially the playoffs, but it is an immediate challenge for the Suns to face.
Larry Fitzgerald drives pace car at NASCAR championship in Phoenix
Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald was on the track at Phoenix Raceway Sunday, driving the pace car for NASCAR’s championship race. Fitzgerald has run away from plenty of defenders on the football field, but he expected driving around a race track ahead of the roar of NASCAR’s top racers to be a whole other experience. He promised he’d keep the car on the rails, which he did.
How to replace 3 pros: New and old faces must step up for Arizona basketball
There are rich college basketball program problems for the Arizona Wildcats in the second year of Tommy Lloyd’s tenure. That said, in Tucson, the honeymoon phase will be over as soon as Arizona loses a few games in a row. Multiple losses in a row did not happen last season as Lloyd’s team, flush with returning players recruited by former head coach Sean Miller, went 31-3 before falling as a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 to Houston.
Cardinals sign punter Nolan Cooney, release offensive lineman Koda Martin
The Arizona Cardinals signed punter Nolan Cooney on Saturday amid the news that starter Andy Lee was added to the injury report with an illness ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. In corresponding moves, Arizona released offensive lineman Koda Martin from the practice squad and brought...
Arizona Coyotes ECHL affiliate unveils Blue’s Clues-themed jerseys
Friday marked National Jersey Day, and the ECHL affiliate for the Arizona Coyotes unveiled quite the new look. The Atlanta Gladiators will wear Blue’s Clues-themed uniforms Friday evening to promote a new Nickelodeon film, “Blue’s Big City Adventure.”. Let the plays on words commence. The jerseys will...
Report: Many teams inquired about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at deadline
The Arizona Cardinals were reportedly asked by “several teams” about star wideout DeAndre Hopkins at the NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deadline passed on Tuesday and it was quite a busy day for the league that has a minimal amount of trade activity relative to other major sports leagues. Hopkins returned from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and has lit the league on fire over the last two weeks.
Cardinals OL Will Hernandez questionable to return vs. Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals right guard Will Hernandez was ruled questionable to return in the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Hernandez walked to the locker room with a trainer after the opening drive and was listed with a chest injury. Rookie lineman Lecitus Smith entered the game...
D-backs RHP prospect Justin Martinez stands out in Fall Stars Game
Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Justin Martinez pitched a scoreless inning without allowing a hit in Sunday’s Fall Stars Game, the All-Star Game equivalent for the Arizona Fall League. Martinez was the only D-backs prospect to perform, and he did his job in a 9-3 win for the National League. The...
Cardinals LB Markus Golden: Seahawks Made More Plays Than Us
Arizona Cardinals LB Markus Golden said sometimes you just have to acknowledge that the other team made more plays than you. Such was the case on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Report: Vikings’ Smith fined for hit on Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, no flag thrown
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith received a $15,914 fine for a hit on Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. The play took place on a two-point conversion attempt with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter last Sunday. Arizona trailed 28-23...
Phoenix Suns fear Cam Johnson suffered torn meniscus, per report
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson limped off the court Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, and the team fears he suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday evening. Charania tweeted that initial tests indicate the meniscus injury, but further evaluations will...
Price Rankings for NFL Tickets, Parking, Hot Dogs, Beer
You might expect the cost of attending an NFL football game to be cheapest in cities with the weakest teams, as the teams would need to keep prices down to attract fans. You also might think that teams in smaller cities would charge less, just because prices overall are lower in these cities.
Arizona Cardinals offensive miscues compound in costly loss to Seahawks
Fox Sports reporter Pam Oliver said on the TV broadcast of Sunday’s Cardinals-Seahawks game that Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t happy at halftime with the continued mistakes his offense made in the first half. The Cardinals trailed 10-7 at the break after scoring on their opening possession,...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0