The Phoenix Suns were in a problematic position with the Jae Crowder situation, and one of the issues was their depth if any serious injury came about on the wing. Eight games into the season, his replacement in the starting lineup Cam Johnson has potentially suffered a torn meniscus, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. We will see as far as a timeline and whether this will bleed into the tail-end of the regular season and potentially the playoffs, but it is an immediate challenge for the Suns to face.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO