ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Three takeaways from Seahawks' Week 9 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Arizona — In a rematch of a game from just 3 weeks ago, the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals faced off from State Farm Stadium. Similar to that Week 6 matchup, Sunday was another low-scoring game between these division rivals. The Seahawks' offense struggled to consistently deliver points, and Kyler Murray again was held in check by Seattle's aggressive defense.
SEATTLE, WA
Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ James Conner, D.J. Humphries active vs. Seattle Seahawks

GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner and offensive lineman D.J. Humphries are officially active for the team’s Week 9 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. Both entered the contest as questionable. Conner was a limited participant throughout the week of practice with a ribs injury, while Humphries got in limited work on Friday as he continued to deal with a back issue.
SEATTLE, WA
Arizona Sports

Cam Johnson injury pushes Phoenix Suns’ depth to its limits

The Phoenix Suns were in a problematic position with the Jae Crowder situation, and one of the issues was their depth if any serious injury came about on the wing. Eight games into the season, his replacement in the starting lineup Cam Johnson has potentially suffered a torn meniscus, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. We will see as far as a timeline and whether this will bleed into the tail-end of the regular season and potentially the playoffs, but it is an immediate challenge for the Suns to face.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Larry Fitzgerald drives pace car at NASCAR championship in Phoenix

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald was on the track at Phoenix Raceway Sunday, driving the pace car for NASCAR’s championship race. Fitzgerald has run away from plenty of defenders on the football field, but he expected driving around a race track ahead of the roar of NASCAR’s top racers to be a whole other experience. He promised he’d keep the car on the rails, which he did.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

How to replace 3 pros: New and old faces must step up for Arizona basketball

There are rich college basketball program problems for the Arizona Wildcats in the second year of Tommy Lloyd’s tenure. That said, in Tucson, the honeymoon phase will be over as soon as Arizona loses a few games in a row. Multiple losses in a row did not happen last season as Lloyd’s team, flush with returning players recruited by former head coach Sean Miller, went 31-3 before falling as a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 to Houston.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Report: Many teams inquired about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at deadline

The Arizona Cardinals were reportedly asked by “several teams” about star wideout DeAndre Hopkins at the NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deadline passed on Tuesday and it was quite a busy day for the league that has a minimal amount of trade activity relative to other major sports leagues. Hopkins returned from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and has lit the league on fire over the last two weeks.
TheStreet

Price Rankings for NFL Tickets, Parking, Hot Dogs, Beer

You might expect the cost of attending an NFL football game to be cheapest in cities with the weakest teams, as the teams would need to keep prices down to attract fans. You also might think that teams in smaller cities would charge less, just because prices overall are lower in these cities.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy