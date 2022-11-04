ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
therebelwalk.com

Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, Arkansas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– (Release) Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12. It will mark the 69th all-time...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Part II, 2022-2023 Ole Miss Basketball Chronicles: The Schedule and Outlook

OXFORD, Miss. — We are back with Part II of our 2022-23 Ole Miss Basketball Chronicles with a look at the schedule and the season outlook. The regular season begins tonight! With that comes a fresh look at new expectations, new surprises, and a season’s worth of fun. In the first part of this series, we took the time to get familiar with the team, discussing some of the questions with this roster and explaining how the Rebs could be on the rise.
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

BARNEStorming: Thoughts around the college football world

OXFORD, Miss. – Finally, an off week for Ole Miss, which means it was an off week for me. Yes, a chance to simply flip through the channels and make some observations about college football. But I suppose if I am writing about the observations, it was not a day off.
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

A visit with Ole Miss tennis commit, transfer Briana Crowley

OXFORD, Miss. — We recently had a chance to visit with Ole Miss tennis commit Briana Crowley. She is a grad transfer from Northwestern and will be signing with Ole Miss on November 9. Q & A with Briana Crowley. RW: What made you decide to choose Ole Miss?
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy