From ‘rat poison’ to ‘G.O.A.T. fuel:’ Lane Kiffin takes exception to Finebaum’s comments on Saban
OXFORD, Miss. — Professional sportswriters and sportscasters all have one thing in common – each can overreact to things at a world class level. After Alabama lost 32-31 to LSU in overtime Saturday, one television host deemed the Nick Saban Dynasty over in Tuscaloosa. “It just seems like...
Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss, Arkansas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– (Release) Ole Miss’ Nov. 19 road matchup vs. Arkansas will kick off at either 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. Time and TV network will be determined on Nov. 12. It will mark the 69th all-time...
Part II, 2022-2023 Ole Miss Basketball Chronicles: The Schedule and Outlook
OXFORD, Miss. — We are back with Part II of our 2022-23 Ole Miss Basketball Chronicles with a look at the schedule and the season outlook. The regular season begins tonight! With that comes a fresh look at new expectations, new surprises, and a season’s worth of fun. In the first part of this series, we took the time to get familiar with the team, discussing some of the questions with this roster and explaining how the Rebs could be on the rise.
Ole Miss, Alabama Neck-and-Neck In Latest Polls Ahead of Saturday Showdown in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. – Another wild weekend of college football is in the books, and that means the latest editions of the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll dropped on Sunday afternoon. This weekend featured No. 4 Clemson going on the road and suffering a blowout loss to Notre...
BARNEStorming: Thoughts around the college football world
OXFORD, Miss. – Finally, an off week for Ole Miss, which means it was an off week for me. Yes, a chance to simply flip through the channels and make some observations about college football. But I suppose if I am writing about the observations, it was not a day off.
A visit with Ole Miss tennis commit, transfer Briana Crowley
OXFORD, Miss. — We recently had a chance to visit with Ole Miss tennis commit Briana Crowley. She is a grad transfer from Northwestern and will be signing with Ole Miss on November 9. Q & A with Briana Crowley. RW: What made you decide to choose Ole Miss?
Rebels enjoying rare Saturday off, but staying focused on upcoming game against Alabama
OXFORD, Miss. – It may not be a vacation, but Ole Miss finally gets a break this weekend. The Rebels are the final Southeastern Conference team to enjoy a bye week and it comes at an advantageous time. Ole Miss has played nine consecutive weeks and enjoys a Saturday off after earning an 8-1 record.
Rebel Walk Writers Steve Barnes and Clint Crockett: From high school to Oxford and back again
GONZALEZ, Fla. – In addition to being writers for The Rebel Walk, Clint Crockett and Steve Barnes each went to Tate High School in Florida, and for a brief time, they were in the school at the same time. The pair recently returned to their old stomping ground as...
