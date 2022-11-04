Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech defeats Warner Pacific for second win of the season
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic concluded with a matchup between the Montana Tech Orediggers and the Warner Pacific Knights. Coming off of a victory over Montana Western on Friday, WPU looked to make it a sweep of Frontier Conference teams. Tech had different ideas and beat the Knights convincingly, 90-69.
406mtsports.com
Montana Western edges Montana Tech
BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western had a solid battle in Dillon on Sept. 24, with Tech winning 33-24. The temperature was in the 70’s with a nice, light breeze. “We gave Montana Tech our best shot last time,” Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse...
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
406mtsports.com
No. 4 Carroll falters against No. 1 Thomas More
HELENA — No. 4 Carroll couldn’t make the plays it needed to down the stretch in a 62-54 loss to preseason No. 1 and defending NAIA National Champion Thomas More Friday night in the PE Center. Carroll made runs at Thomas More’s fourth-quarter advantage, cutting it to three...
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
Montana Tech project seeks valuable metals from slag
The university will use the funds to buy equipment, materials and pay students working on the project.
KULR8
'Ripped it in half:' Chicken coop blew through RV in Helena, leaving woman looking for another place to live
HELENA, Mont. - A Helena woman is looking for another place to live after strong winds blew a chicken coop through the RV she was living in. Fortunately, no one was home at the time. "I had just got off work," Jessica D'Arcy said. "I worked a night shift. I'm...
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
NBCMontana
Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared
MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
montanarightnow.com
Animal harvested near Cardwell is first to test for CWD in hunting district 311
CARDWELL, Mont. - A white-tailed deer buck harvested near Cardwell is the first detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in hunting district 311. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the deer was harvested about one mile northeast of Cardwell on the south side of I-90. The detection site was...
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Montana FBI Special Agent Is Found Guilty On All Charges
What is a person supposed to do when they count on the authorities to protect them from harm, but that authority figure uses their professional tools to in fact HARM them? This is exactly what happened in Helena, MT. Ricky James Shelbourn, a former Montana FBI Agent, was recently found...
NBCMontana
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
newsfromthestates.com
Two top DOJ employees resign, office confirms
The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Two top officials in Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office resigned, KTVH reported earlier this week and Knudsen’s office confirmed. Chief Deputy...
