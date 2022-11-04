ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech defeats Warner Pacific for second win of the season

BUTTE – The Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic concluded with a matchup between the Montana Tech Orediggers and the Warner Pacific Knights. Coming off of a victory over Montana Western on Friday, WPU looked to make it a sweep of Frontier Conference teams. Tech had different ideas and beat the Knights convincingly, 90-69.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Western edges Montana Tech

BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western had a solid battle in Dillon on Sept. 24, with Tech winning 33-24. The temperature was in the 70’s with a nice, light breeze. “We gave Montana Tech our best shot last time,” Montana Western head coach Ryan Nourse...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

No. 4 Carroll falters against No. 1 Thomas More

HELENA — No. 4 Carroll couldn’t make the plays it needed to down the stretch in a 62-54 loss to preseason No. 1 and defending NAIA National Champion Thomas More Friday night in the PE Center. Carroll made runs at Thomas More’s fourth-quarter advantage, cutting it to three...
WAUKESHA, WI
NBCMontana

Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared

MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
WHITEHALL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location

A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery

BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
BUTTE, MT
newsfromthestates.com

Two top DOJ employees resign, office confirms

The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Two top officials in Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office resigned, KTVH reported earlier this week and Knudsen’s office confirmed. Chief Deputy...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy