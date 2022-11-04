Read full article on original website
KEY LARGO BRIDGE RUN SUPPORTS FLORIDA KEYS STUDENTS ON NOV. 12
Runners and walkers will capture a view unlike any other as they walk and run over the Jewfish Creek Bridge — the Florida Keys’ gateway — during the 12th annual First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run on Saturday, Nov. 12. A race that brings community members and visitors together will also support various causes in the Florida Keys this year.
KEY LARGO ECOBUSINESS SAVES ON PLASTIC BOTTLES
On Sept. 19, Renee Gilbert—a long-time local, mom of three and lover of the ocean—took a plunge (no pun intended) and opened the doors of her zero-waste and refillery store, FL Keys Refillery. Reader, you are not alone if you just read the last sentence and said, “Refillery?...
Fort Jefferson, The Largest Masonry Fort In The U.S., Remains Abandoned
Not far from Key West, the southernmost land mass in the continental U.S., the Dry Tortugas National Park & Fort Jefferson are located in the Gulf of Mexico. The fort was built by the U.S. 68 miles west of Key West to provide a strategic military base to neutralize pirates who attacked and plundered ships in the waters off the coast of Florida, the territory that the U.S. purchased from Spain in 1819. Spanish Explorer Ponce De Leon discovered Florida in 1513, and Florida has the longest coastline of any of the lower 48 states. Thus, as settlements grew prior to the War...
DUCK KEY PARADISE OPEN MARKET IS BACK ON TUESDAYS
As cooler temperatures drive visitors to the Florida Keys for the winter and spring, the island of Duck Key is once again ready to showcase a collection of the best food vendors and artisans from around the Keys and South Florida. Made possible by the generosity of Club Duck Key, the market will run every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 28, 2023. The market features up to 35 vendors each week, ranging from perennial favorites like Mediterranean Delight, Homestead Produce and The Cheese Lovers to new entries like Just Accents wood carving, jeweler Chiki’s Store and a made-to-order taco stand.
ASHBRITT, INC. CLEARS IAN DEBRIS BEFORE KEY WEST’S BIG EVENTS
Hundreds of Key West residents are still reassembling their lives and replacing their furniture after the storm surge flooding of Hurricane Ian, but at least the piles of storm debris, vegetation, seaweed and flooded home furnishings that lined the curbs in Key West are gone. The city’s contract with AshBritt...
Ron DeSantis Announces $1.3 Million to Marathon Key for Infrastructure Improvements
At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $1.3 million to the city of Marathon through the Job Growth Grant Fund to make infrastructure improvements at the intersection of Highway US-1 (Overseas Highway) and Banana Boulevard. Grant funding will support widening US-1, adding a turn lane, and installing...
The 11 Best Breakfast Spots in Key Largo, Florida – (With Photos)
Ah, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. And there’s no better place to enjoy a delicious morning meal than Key Largo, Florida. Just imagine sitting down to a plate of fresh-caught seafood, eggs cooked to perfection, and crispy bacon while the sun rises over the beautiful Florida Keys.
SNAKE CREEK BRIDGE BREAKDOWN BRINGS TRAFFIC BACKUP
Motorists traveling through Islamorada near Snake Creek Bridge were stopped for roughly an hour on Oct. 31 following a gate malfunction. Road crews were called to the Florida Keys’ only bascule bridge around 2 p.m. following reports that the gates, which come down every hour to allow the bridge to open for larger vessels, weren’t working properly. As a result, stopped traffic extended from Mile Marker 82 to Mile Marker 91. Heavy traffic remained once the gates were fixed.
One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash
A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT
Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
He held hostages at a Key West convenience store while drinking a beer, police say
A man held customers and employees of a Key West convenience store at gunpoint for almost two hours while officers were outside demanding he give himself up, according to police. The man, 47-year-old Osmel Garcia, is being held on a $290,000 bond on a slew of charges, including armed robbery,...
