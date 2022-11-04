Read full article on original website
Famed Food Writer Dies at 49
Food writer Julie Powell, widely known for her cooking blog that led to the hit 2005 book, "Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” and its subsequent movie adaptation, "Julie & Julia," has died at the age of 49, The New York Times reports.
‘From Scratch’: Zoe Saldaña Has a Special Connection to the Show
'From Scratch' is one of the most stunning series on Netflix and Zoe Saldaña has a special connection to the show.
Delicious Oreo Cheesecake Bars
The best dessert for all Oreo cookie lovers! These Oreo cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy and so tasty! Easy, no-bake dessert that is ideal for any occasion! Your family and friends will love this treat! Plus, it looks gorgeous! You will need just 45 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:
ThePrep: Easy 25-Minute Dinners for the Fall
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. My favorite way to end a busy weekday is either on the couch, watching a show with my husband, or on the phone catching up with my mom or an old friend. However, sometimes dirty dishes and pots get in the way of my post-dinner relaxation. To make sure I have some free time to enjoy these things after dinner, I'll intentionally stick to recipes using a minimal amount of kitchenware to keep cleanup easy.
Prepare For Messy Kitchens on National “Men Make Dinner Day”
Yes, yes. Some men are wonderful cooks who know exactly what they're doing in the kitchen. But those that require assistance, generally have good intentions and leave a large wake of dirty dishes. PERSONAL OPINION: This fluffy, stupidly-named holiday really should be re-named into something a little more modern and...
Master Bathroom Vanities
Hello World! Welcome Friends! The best washroom vanity arrangements are something other than a bureau with a sink. A washroom vanity has a huge number including the cupboards, the ledges, the mirror, medication cupboards, lighting, and perhaps seating. You want to consider the whole restroom vanity unit while arranging your washroom. Ladies particularly, invest a great deal of energy in the restroom prepping and setting themselves up for the day and to hit the sack around evening time. You need your washroom vanity set up to have all the right stockpiling, accommodation, lighting and solace with the goal that these day to day schedules are not an errand but rather a delight.
Easy Chicken Tortellini Soup
This 30-minute soup gets a punch of flavor from miso and store-bought tortellini. The coziness of chicken noodle soup is undeniable, but sometimes the stuff from a can just won’t cut it. At the same time, it’s not often that we have all day to simmer a homemade broth and transform it into dinner. Enter this easy chicken tortellini soup recipe. It’s as comforting as a classic egg noodle soup, but gets two major boosts of flavor from miso paste and cheese tortellini. In 30 minutes, you’ll have a meal that’s tastier than store-bought but just as easy to prepare.
