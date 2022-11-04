ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf upgraded on Seahawks' new injury report

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are getting healthier. After their first injury report Wednesday had two players out and another eight limited in their work,

On Thursday, four of their players limited on Wednesday were upgraded to full participation.

They are on track to playing on Sunday in their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The details of their Thursday injury report are below.

Did not participate

WR Marquise Goodwin (groin), LB Darrell Taylor (groin)

Both missed practice for the second straight day.

Taylor only played three snaps last week. Goodwin played on Sunday.

Limited participation

TE Noah Fant (hamstring), WR Penny Hart (hamstring), S Ryan Neal (ankle), DL Al Woods (rest)

All these player appear to be on track to playing on Sunday.

Full participation

C Austin Blythe (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (knee, hip), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs), WR DK Metcalf (knee)

All are starters and are in line to play on Sunday.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIaKt_0iyAdY9q00

Did not participate

  • S Budda Baker (ankle)
  • OL Max Garcia (shoulder)
  • OL Rodney Hudson (knee)
  • OL D.J. Humphries (back)
  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs)
  • CB Christian Matthew (hamstring)

Limited participation

  • RB James Conner (ribs)
  • LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle)
  • CB Byron Murphy (back)
  • K Matt Prater (hip)
  • LB Cameron Thomas (back)

Full participation

