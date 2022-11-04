Read full article on original website
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Brain Injury Alliance of Ky. holding 20th annual Brain Ball
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane. Family members said 33-year-old Quinton Jones went to Seneca High School and loved his kids. North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville. The North American International Livestock Expo is drawing in thousands of people...
Cards Win Fourth Straight, Become Bowl Eligible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big second half fuels the University of Louisville to a 34-10 victory over James Madison. The Cards were coming off the biggest win of the Scott Satterfield era last week over Wake Forest as they looked to extend their win streak to four straight as they hosted James Madison. The Cards rocking the gray uniforms on Saturday night. First quarter, UofL trailing 3-0 when Malik Cunningham hits Trinity grad, Isaac Martin who makes the juggling catch for the score. This game was tied at 10 at the half.
Louisville Orchestra and children stories program
Over 200 sign up for basketball camp held for JCPS elementary school girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School Athletics held basketball camps for elementary school girls on Monday to get more girls involved in sports and activities at a younger age. The camps were held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waggner, Central, Valley and Marion C. Moore High...
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville
Louisville Orchestra teams up with library for special family-oriented performances at every branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You and your family can get up close with members of the Louisville Orchestra as they help bring stories to life throughout the rest of the year and into next February. The free program called Once Upon an Orchestra is in its second year. The goal...
Lou City Advances to the USL Final
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Courtesy: Lou City FC) -It was a game-winning goal befitting of the match: a scrappy, physical Eastern Conference Final decided by Elijah Wynder’s frenetic extra-time finish that sent 10-man Louisville City FC to its fourth USL Championship Final in eight years with a 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition. Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the...
Active shooter training held at LaRue County High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement officers participated in active shooter training at LaRue County High School on Monday as students and staff were off for the day. Multiple EMS fire, and police departments partnered together to have a successful training session. Baptist Health Hardin was also able to give...
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
Decision 2022: Your guide to Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Election Day is almost here, and WAVE News has all the info you’ll need for the general election. On Tuesday, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana. Click or tap here to find your polling location in Kentucky,...
Bullit Co. jailer dies, unopposed candidate sworn-in
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the eve of Election Day, a new jailer has been sworn in to serve Bullitt County after the current jailer died unexpectedly. Paul Watkins died November 6 while in Indiana. County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers said Watkins suffered a massive heart attack. The man sworn in...
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky's U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls. Compared to Election Day, many voters share shorter...
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
Jefferson County Board of Elections shares what you need to vote Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 250,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting. The next chance for you to cast your ballot is on Election day this Tuesday. Voting can be a source of anxiety, especially if you aren’t sure what you have to show poll workers before you can cast your ballot.
LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
