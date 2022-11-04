ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

Millions of Americans could receive money from the IRS; the deadline to file is Nov. 17

By Nexstar Media Wire, Iman Palm
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cpk11_0iyAav5O00

( KTLA ) — If you recently received a letter from the IRS, don’t ignore it; you could be entitled to extra money.

The tax agency announced , in mid-October, that it would begin sending out letters to more than 9 million people who may qualify for thousands of dollars worth of stimulus payments and tax credits.

The people who may have received the letters were identified by the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. Typically, these individuals aren’t required to file their taxes since they have very low incomes.

The IRS announced that certain Americans can still claim money for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit , and the Earned Income Tax Credit .

Taxpayers have until Nov. 17 to take advantage of the Free File to claim their benefits. The no-charge software is available on the IRS website until the mid-November deadline.

Mega waves to slam Northern Oregon, Southern Washington coasts

The tax agency said that people who believe they are eligible for these benefits but haven’t filed a 2021 tax return could do so on the Child Tax Credit website.

Many Americans received stimulus payments to stay financially afloat during the pandemic. The IRS relied on tax returns to determine which people qualified and where to send the payments, but the IRS said millions of Americans also didn’t receive these payments.

These letters are similar to ones sent out in September 2020 that encouraged non-filers to submit a tax return to qualify for the first stimulus payment, officially known as the Economic Impact Payment.

Make sure to double-check your mail, so you don’t miss out on these payments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

Meta to lay off thousands of employees as stock slides: report

(The Hill) – Meta is set to lay off thousands of employees this week, as it looks to downsize amid sliding stock prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. The layoffs could be the largest ever for Facebook’s parent company, according to the report, with the number of employees expected to surpass even the major reductions at Twitter last week. However, with Facebook’s headcount of more than 87,000, it will be a smaller portion of its total workforce.
KOIN 6 News

Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

LANCASTER, Calif. (KTLA/NEXSTAR) — Pop star Aaron Carter has died at 34 at his California home, according to Associated Press and other outlets. As originally reported by TMZ, Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, reportedly after drowning in his bathtub. His manager confirmed his death to...
LANCASTER, CA
KOIN 6 News

‘I know you’re at peace now’: Aaron Carter’s siblings mourn his death at 34

"I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick Carter wrote. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know."
LANCASTER, CA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy