speedonthewater.com
FPC ‘Letting People Make Their Own Decisions’ On Key West Departures
This Wednesday’s marine forecast for the Florida Keys from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Data Buoy Center is less than enticing with 20- to 25-knot north/northwest winds, scattered showers and “very rough” bay waters is creating concern among participants in the 30th annual Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run. More than 270 boats are registered for the event and scheduled to depart in Wednesday and Thursday waves.
keysweekly.com
ASHBRITT, INC. CLEARS IAN DEBRIS BEFORE KEY WEST’S BIG EVENTS
Hundreds of Key West residents are still reassembling their lives and replacing their furniture after the storm surge flooding of Hurricane Ian, but at least the piles of storm debris, vegetation, seaweed and flooded home furnishings that lined the curbs in Key West are gone. The city’s contract with AshBritt...
Fort Jefferson, The Largest Masonry Fort In The U.S., Remains Abandoned
Not far from Key West, the southernmost land mass in the continental U.S., the Dry Tortugas National Park & Fort Jefferson are located in the Gulf of Mexico. The fort was built by the U.S. 68 miles west of Key West to provide a strategic military base to neutralize pirates who attacked and plundered ships in the waters off the coast of Florida, the territory that the U.S. purchased from Spain in 1819. Spanish Explorer Ponce De Leon discovered Florida in 1513, and Florida has the longest coastline of any of the lower 48 states. Thus, as settlements grew prior to the War...
themiamihurricane.com
Fantasy Fest 2022: A look into Key West’s famous Halloween weekend
“This weekend was anything but forgettable,” said Rian Shah, a sophomore studying microbiology and immunology & public health, as he packed his car to leave the island back to UM Sunday morning. Unforgettable was what this year’s Fantasy Fest in Key West was for college students and vacationers alike....
flkeysnews.com
Police say a truck towing a pro racing speedboat killed a man in the Keys, then took off
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a truck towing a professional racing speedboat Saturday night in the Florida Keys. The 47-year-old man was the second cyclist killed that day in the Keys. Another person, Albert Joseph Mello, Jr., 69, died after being hit by a car while riding a bike on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West.
keysweekly.com
MONROE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT MONITORS SUBTROPICAL STORM NICOLE
Monroe County Emergency Management, in coordination with the National Weather Service in Key West and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, is closely monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole. At this time, there are no protective actions in place for the Florida Keys. According to the National Weather Service Key West, there...
flkeysnews.com
One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash
A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
speedonthewater.com
The End Of One Era Opens Another—Hook And Lucas Oil Parting Ways
For more than two decades, Nigel Hook, a gentleman offshore powerboat racer from the United Kingdom who lives in Southern California, has been the public face of Lucas Oil in the sport. And for the 22 years, the company could not have had finer representation. As charismatic as he is competitive, Hook remained a consummate professional throughout offshore racing’s assorted up and downs while competing in 18 countries on four continents.
travelworldnews.com
Key West Airport Launches $100-Million Expansion
State, local and airport officials gathered in Key West Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a $100-million expansion to Key West International Airport. Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, Director of Airports Richard Strickland and others outlined details of the Concourse A terminal expansion, projected...
keysweekly.com
PARTY ANIMALS DRESS UP FOR KEY WEST’S PET MASQUERADE
Costumed party animals competed in Key West’s Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade on Oct. 26 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The colorful contest is an annual highlight of Fantasy Fest. The Pet Masquerade attracted a wide variety of barking and meowing revelers and their human companions. Entries ranged from costumed...
WEAR
Man wanted in Pensacola Wells Fargo bank robbery arrested in Key West
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 36-year-old man wanted by police for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Pensacola was arrested in Key West Friday, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police say Tanner Morgan, 36, was arrested by US Marshals Friday after being wanted for robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bayou Boulevard last month.
keysweekly.com
SIGSBEE CHARTER SCHOOL WANTS ITS ‘FAIR SHARE’ OF CONSTRUCTION FUNDS
Sigsbee Charter School, and the board that operates it, were frustrated and disappointed last week, when school district officials discussed a five-year plan for school and athletic field upgrades that did not include funding for the charter school on Navy property in Key West. “Where is the money that Sigsbee...
Click10.com
Caregivers defraud couple who fell ill in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. – A man and a woman who were working as caregivers defrauded a couple who had fallen ill in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Joseph Bryon Symington, 41, of Big Coppitt Key, and Elizabeth McKay Jacobson, 40, of Key West,...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man after fleeing in Key West
KEY WEST, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in Key West., authorities said. According to the Monroe Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a northbound Dodge vehicle with a headlight out around 12:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 8. Deputies said when the...
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT
Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
10NEWS
1 month after Ian, DeSantis announces Bass Pro Shops resort coming to Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's southwest coast exactly one month ago Friday. Many Floridians are on the long road to recovery. Some places are already seeing renewed growth. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Marathon, Florida, would be receiving a Bass Pro Shops fishing...
