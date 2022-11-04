Read full article on original website
DOLPHIN BISTRO IN MIDDLE KEYS SERVES UP LATIN FUSION
On Oct. 22, Marathon High School’s Dolphin Bistro celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a Latin fusion dinner. Staffed by students from the school’s Pro Start culinary arts program, the themed menu featured Peruvian grilled chicken with chimichurri sauce, two varieties of roasted pork, crispy rice and pork balls and much more, capped off by tres leches cake and a citrus flan for dessert.
WHAT WILL A ‘REVITALIZED’ DUVAL STREET LOOK LIKE? PLUS, MAYOR CRITICIZES ATTORNEY
Key West officials at the Nov. 1 city commission meeting chose a consulting firm to re-envision and revitalize Duval Street and approved the job description for the next city manager. As of noon on Nov. 1, six people had applied for the job. Applicants have until Nov. 30 to respond...
FPC ‘Letting People Make Their Own Decisions’ On Key West Departures
This Wednesday’s marine forecast for the Florida Keys from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Data Buoy Center is less than enticing with 20- to 25-knot north/northwest winds, scattered showers and “very rough” bay waters is creating concern among participants in the 30th annual Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run. More than 270 boats are registered for the event and scheduled to depart in Wednesday and Thursday waves.
ASHBRITT, INC. CLEARS IAN DEBRIS BEFORE KEY WEST’S BIG EVENTS
Hundreds of Key West residents are still reassembling their lives and replacing their furniture after the storm surge flooding of Hurricane Ian, but at least the piles of storm debris, vegetation, seaweed and flooded home furnishings that lined the curbs in Key West are gone. The city’s contract with AshBritt...
Fort Jefferson, The Largest Masonry Fort In The U.S., Remains Abandoned
Not far from Key West, the southernmost land mass in the continental U.S., the Dry Tortugas National Park & Fort Jefferson are located in the Gulf of Mexico. The fort was built by the U.S. 68 miles west of Key West to provide a strategic military base to neutralize pirates who attacked and plundered ships in the waters off the coast of Florida, the territory that the U.S. purchased from Spain in 1819. Spanish Explorer Ponce De Leon discovered Florida in 1513, and Florida has the longest coastline of any of the lower 48 states. Thus, as settlements grew prior to the War...
DUCK KEY PARADISE OPEN MARKET IS BACK ON TUESDAYS
As cooler temperatures drive visitors to the Florida Keys for the winter and spring, the island of Duck Key is once again ready to showcase a collection of the best food vendors and artisans from around the Keys and South Florida. Made possible by the generosity of Club Duck Key, the market will run every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 28, 2023. The market features up to 35 vendors each week, ranging from perennial favorites like Mediterranean Delight, Homestead Produce and The Cheese Lovers to new entries like Just Accents wood carving, jeweler Chiki’s Store and a made-to-order taco stand.
MONROE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT MONITORS SUBTROPICAL STORM NICOLE
Monroe County Emergency Management, in coordination with the National Weather Service in Key West and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, is closely monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole. At this time, there are no protective actions in place for the Florida Keys. According to the National Weather Service Key West, there...
One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash
A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
Police say a truck towing a pro racing speedboat killed a man in the Keys, then took off
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a truck towing a professional racing speedboat Saturday night in the Florida Keys. The 47-year-old man was the second cyclist killed that day in the Keys. Another person, Albert Joseph Mello, Jr., 69, died after being hit by a car while riding a bike on North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West.
FANTASY FEST FROM THE INSIDE OUT — PHOTOGRAPHER SHIFTS FOCUS
You don’t want to talk too much about the energy of things, lest anyone think you’re the. crystal-rubbing, aura-seeing kind. But man, the energy coming from the crowd during the Oct. 29 Fantasy Fest Parade was just so palpable. After its three-year absence, it just felt refreshing and, well, good.
He held hostages at a Key West convenience store while drinking a beer, police say
A man held customers and employees of a Key West convenience store at gunpoint for almost two hours while officers were outside demanding he give himself up, according to police. The man, 47-year-old Osmel Garcia, is being held on a $290,000 bond on a slew of charges, including armed robbery,...
Deputies arrest man after fleeing in Key West
KEY WEST, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in Key West., authorities said. According to the Monroe Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a northbound Dodge vehicle with a headlight out around 12:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 8. Deputies said when the...
