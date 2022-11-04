ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

keysweekly.com

DOLPHIN BISTRO IN MIDDLE KEYS SERVES UP LATIN FUSION

On Oct. 22, Marathon High School’s Dolphin Bistro celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a Latin fusion dinner. Staffed by students from the school’s Pro Start culinary arts program, the themed menu featured Peruvian grilled chicken with chimichurri sauce, two varieties of roasted pork, crispy rice and pork balls and much more, capped off by tres leches cake and a citrus flan for dessert.
MARATHON, FL
speedonthewater.com

FPC ‘Letting People Make Their Own Decisions’ On Key West Departures

This Wednesday’s marine forecast for the Florida Keys from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Data Buoy Center is less than enticing with 20- to 25-knot north/northwest winds, scattered showers and “very rough” bay waters is creating concern among participants in the 30th annual Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run. More than 270 boats are registered for the event and scheduled to depart in Wednesday and Thursday waves.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

ASHBRITT, INC. CLEARS IAN DEBRIS BEFORE KEY WEST’S BIG EVENTS

Hundreds of Key West residents are still reassembling their lives and replacing their furniture after the storm surge flooding of Hurricane Ian, but at least the piles of storm debris, vegetation, seaweed and flooded home furnishings that lined the curbs in Key West are gone. The city’s contract with AshBritt...
KEY WEST, FL
Virginian Review

Fort Jefferson, The Largest Masonry Fort In The U.S., Remains Abandoned

Not far from Key West, the southernmost land mass in the continental U.S., the Dry Tortugas National Park & Fort Jefferson are located in the Gulf of Mexico. The fort was built by the U.S. 68 miles west of Key West to provide a strategic military base to neutralize pirates who attacked and plundered ships in the waters off the coast of Florida, the territory that the U.S. purchased from Spain in 1819. Spanish Explorer Ponce De Leon discovered Florida in 1513, and Florida has the longest coastline of any of the lower 48 states. Thus, as settlements grew prior to the War...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

DUCK KEY PARADISE OPEN MARKET IS BACK ON TUESDAYS

As cooler temperatures drive visitors to the Florida Keys for the winter and spring, the island of Duck Key is once again ready to showcase a collection of the best food vendors and artisans from around the Keys and South Florida. Made possible by the generosity of Club Duck Key, the market will run every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 28, 2023. The market features up to 35 vendors each week, ranging from perennial favorites like Mediterranean Delight, Homestead Produce and The Cheese Lovers to new entries like Just Accents wood carving, jeweler Chiki’s Store and a made-to-order taco stand.
DUCK KEY, FL
keysweekly.com

MONROE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT MONITORS SUBTROPICAL STORM NICOLE

Monroe County Emergency Management, in coordination with the National Weather Service in Key West and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, is closely monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole. At this time, there are no protective actions in place for the Florida Keys. According to the National Weather Service Key West, there...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash

A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

FANTASY FEST FROM THE INSIDE OUT — PHOTOGRAPHER SHIFTS FOCUS

You don’t want to talk too much about the energy of things, lest anyone think you’re the. crystal-rubbing, aura-seeing kind. But man, the energy coming from the crowd during the Oct. 29 Fantasy Fest Parade was just so palpable. After its three-year absence, it just felt refreshing and, well, good.
KEY WEST, FL
Click10.com

Deputies arrest man after fleeing in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in Key West., authorities said. According to the Monroe Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a northbound Dodge vehicle with a headlight out around 12:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 8. Deputies said when the...
KEY WEST, FL

