Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
In North Carolina, voter and poll worker interference and intimidation cases are few and far between
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Conversations surrounding election integrity in the past several years have led to concerns of voter intimidation and harassment of poll workers but data provided by the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows these instances are few and far between. As of Friday, more than...
foxwilmington.com
Carolina Beach mooring field closing for repair work on Monday
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field will close for maintenance and repair work. The closure is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Per the announcement, the work will be done on anchorage equipment. As of this...
foxwilmington.com
Surf City seeking help from residents to clear right of ways
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – There’s a new push to make sure homeowners understand where their property ends in Surf City. If you are encroaching on the right of way easement, you’ll be getting a warning from the town. The right of way consists of an area...
foxwilmington.com
Cucalorus Film Festival to begin next week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20. Now in its 28th year, the festival will showcase 136 independent and international films along with performances and special conversations. Over 200 artists will attend, and films will be screened at Thalian Hall, the UNCW campus and Jengo’s Playhouse.
foxwilmington.com
Officials suspect fire intentionally set at Oak Island Masonic Lodge, searching for suspect
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. The fire was contained in about 45 minutes. There was extensive damage to a portion of the interior, but investigators are still working to determine the full extent of damage to the building. Officials suspect the fire was set intentionally.
foxwilmington.com
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning. The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County. Per the report, an officer with...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police suspect foul play after 16-year-old goes missing, suspect of interest appears in court
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, November 7 that there are two suspects of interest in a recent missing person case involving 16-year-old Miyonna Jones. “Since receiving this case last week, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and other partner agencies...
foxwilmington.com
Two Wilmington men arrested on marijuana and firearm-related charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – 42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman have been arrested after police found marijuana in their car on Friday, November 4, around 11:23 p.m. The Wilmington Police Department claims their units observed the car around 26 S. 2nd St. and saw marijuana inside of their...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington police: Man arrested, 46 grams of meth recovered during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night, Nov. 5, and charged him with drug-related crimes. “Saturday night just after 10:28 p.m. WPD units initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit also responded to assist and after a search of the vehicle, 46 grams of Methamphetamine was located, in addition to drug paraphernalia,” said the WPD in a release.
Comments / 0