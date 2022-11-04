ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Could This Legendary Downtown Midland Restaurant Be Closing?

It seems so many of the Permian Basin's iconic restaurants have been closing their doors for good. For example, a few months ago, Johnny's BBQ in Midland closed its doors to become Pachecho's. We have lost so many iconic chain restaurants such as Furr's Cafeteria, Luby's, Grandy's, and Pizza Inn. So when the question arises about Luigi's closing is asked, it gets people's attention.
New Businesses Opening In Midland And Odessa

New businesses opening in our area is a great thing! Not only does it give us as consumers more opportunities but it also opens the doors for more jobs. Some of these businesses have recently opened or are going to open. five Below. Last week the news broke of a...
The Absolute Best Places for a Sandwich in West Texas!

National Sandwich Day was last week but if you ask me, every day is sandwich day because, depending on my mood, my family is always an eye roll away from having a yummy sandwich for dinner during the week. If momma comes home from work and someone asks 'what's for dinner?' When I give the answer, if anyone wrinkles their nose or rolls their eyes, my immediate response is good, sandwiches it is!
6 Awesome Theater Rooms You Have To See In These Midland Odessa Homes!

It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!
Leo And Rebecca Had Their Own Billboard! Did You Ever See It?

In all of my years doing what I do, and doing what I love, some of the highlights of my more than 25-year career include being on the radio of course. It is something I absolutely looooove to do and have been very blessed to do for as long as I have. I've done television over the years. I've done commercials for car dealerships, mobile homes, spas and even had my own local tv show.
Which Of These Blockbusters Did You Hit Up Back In The Day Here In Midland Odessa?

It was the thing! The weekend would arrive and you would hit up Blockbuster on a Friday or Saturday night to rent movies! In the 90's into the early 2k's Blockbuster was Netflix, Blockbuster was DISNEY Plus. Blockbuster was it! If you wanted to rent a movie or game, Blockbuster was the place to do it. It was almost a family ritual to grab everyone and head out to BLOCKBUSTER!
