Ask Midland Odessa – Asked Lady Out, She Replied “Not At This Moment” ! ??
Buzz Question- So, you're saying there's a chance? So, I'm not sure where this leaves me. I asked this lady OUT. I've been talking with for a while. And, her response got me scratching my head. She said.. "not at this moment"! Um, please help me understand what the hell this means!
Have You Seen These Creepy Things Around Midland? Prepare To Be Freaked Out!
There are very few things that freak me out aside from being afraid of the dark. I'm not afraid of heights, I'm a roller coaster fanatic and I've jumped out of a plane before. I'm not afraid of snakes, bears, or creepy crawlies but what I saw the other day when I was simply minding my business putting in gas in my ride totally freaked me out!
Whiskey Myers Are Bringing Their 2023 Tour To The Midland County Horseshoe
Remember the days when you could see Whiskey Myers at Rockin Rodeo or Dos Amigos? As we all know those days are long gone because Whiskey Myers has just exploded. Instead of playing small bars and venues, they are playing huge festivals and arenas but luckily they haven't; gotten too big to still come and see the "little people." LOL.
Could This Legendary Downtown Midland Restaurant Be Closing?
It seems so many of the Permian Basin's iconic restaurants have been closing their doors for good. For example, a few months ago, Johnny's BBQ in Midland closed its doors to become Pachecho's. We have lost so many iconic chain restaurants such as Furr's Cafeteria, Luby's, Grandy's, and Pizza Inn. So when the question arises about Luigi's closing is asked, it gets people's attention.
New Businesses Opening In Midland And Odessa
New businesses opening in our area is a great thing! Not only does it give us as consumers more opportunities but it also opens the doors for more jobs. Some of these businesses have recently opened or are going to open. five Below. Last week the news broke of a...
Chick-Fil-A Set To Open It’s 8th Store Here in Midland Odessa This Thursday!
Bring it! Say Chic-fil-A in Texas and we say Bring it! And, yes there is another one on the way here in the Permian Basin. Get ready for the newest addition to the Chik-Fil-A family here in West Texas. • CHIC-FIl-A RANKIN HIGHWAY TO OPEN NOVEMBER 10th IN MIDLAND, TEXAS!
25 Popular Restaurants Throughout West Texas To Try Before The Year Is Over!
Sometimes you get tired of the same old same old, and by that, I mean your cooking in your kitchen at the casa. Am I right? I am the chef in my household, and I use that term lightly, especially during the summer a girl gets tired of cooking. I want to eat out every now and then, but that gets old too sometimes. We're never happy. lol.
The Absolute Best Places for a Sandwich in West Texas!
National Sandwich Day was last week but if you ask me, every day is sandwich day because, depending on my mood, my family is always an eye roll away from having a yummy sandwich for dinner during the week. If momma comes home from work and someone asks 'what's for dinner?' When I give the answer, if anyone wrinkles their nose or rolls their eyes, my immediate response is good, sandwiches it is!
6 Awesome Theater Rooms You Have To See In These Midland Odessa Homes!
It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!
Second Location Of This Popular Wine Bar In Odessa Set To Open Soon! Find Out Where?
It's officially 'wine down Wednesday' and momma needs her mom juice! Don't judge and don't lie, you know we look for any excuse any day of the week to drink wine. It's wine o'clock in my house at any given time and where is the first place I go for a bottle? Homemade Wines in Odessa of course!
Leo And Rebecca Had Their Own Billboard! Did You Ever See It?
In all of my years doing what I do, and doing what I love, some of the highlights of my more than 25-year career include being on the radio of course. It is something I absolutely looooove to do and have been very blessed to do for as long as I have. I've done television over the years. I've done commercials for car dealerships, mobile homes, spas and even had my own local tv show.
Which Of These Blockbusters Did You Hit Up Back In The Day Here In Midland Odessa?
It was the thing! The weekend would arrive and you would hit up Blockbuster on a Friday or Saturday night to rent movies! In the 90's into the early 2k's Blockbuster was Netflix, Blockbuster was DISNEY Plus. Blockbuster was it! If you wanted to rent a movie or game, Blockbuster was the place to do it. It was almost a family ritual to grab everyone and head out to BLOCKBUSTER!
Brand New! Five Below Set To Open in Midland, Here’s When and Where!
New to Midland and getting ready to open up! There is an exciting new store coming to Midland at the Common at Northpark in Midland! just in time for the holidays!. • FIVE BELOW TO OPEN IN MIDLAND FRIDAY DECEMBER 2ND!. According to Maybe In Midland on Facebook.... We have...
Tech and Tequila! Free Community Event Tonight On Cyber Security For Your Business
Cyber security is a huge issue these days, whether it is for your home or business. Your information could be at risk at any time on any platform. It is more important now than ever to protect yourself, your family, your business, and your employees. Tonight at Bam Biz Hub...
