Latest Fantasy News: The future of ‘Sandman’ gets overdue update as ‘The Witcher’ fans cling to the OG Geralt of Rivia

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures
Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ report offers why Liam Hemsworth was announced as the new Geralt of Rivia so quickly
It’s been a week since Liam Hemsworth was shockingly announced to be replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia beginning with the fourth season of Netflix smash hit The Witcher, but it would be an understatement to say that the fans aren’t ready to move on. Almost as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director
Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’s Gil Birmingham talks new power hierarchy in season 5
Paramount’s number-one series is heading back to our screens in just under a week, and Yellowstone fans are waiting for the next chapter with bated breath. The series stars are just as eager to share their hard work with adoring fans, and Gil Birmingham, who breathes life into Chief Thomas Rainwater, is sharing some insight into the trials and tribulations in the fifth season. First and foremost, Birmingham tells TVLine that things on the reservation are changing significantly.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone calls himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘the last two tyrannosaurus,’ but they’re not fossils yet
Rivals-turned-friends Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger may both be in their late 70s, but the action movie icons aren’t ready to start leading the quiet life just yet. In fact, in a hugely coincidental turn of events, both of them are gearing up to lead their first-ever TV shows,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Gears of War’ escapes development hell with official Netflix announcement
There was a time in the not-so-distant past where the news of big-screen adaptations of video games resulted in a collective sigh of dread, and there’s a time in the not-at-all-distant present where such news results in a collective sigh with a near-perfect balance of enthusiasm and apprehension. Indeed, for every Arcane, there’s a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Netflix original critics didn’t hate for once detonates to hit #1 in 88 countries
It was only yesterday that we remarked the surprising reign of Dutch mystery thriller The Takeover as Netflix’s most popular movie was destined to be a short one, and normal business has indeed resumed after Enola Holmes 2 rose to reclaim its inevitable spot at the summit. However, while...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Enola Holmes 2’ expands into franchise territory with an accomplished new entry
From Christopher Lee to Basil Rathbone, Sherlock Holmes has always been synonymous with deductive reasoning and iconic deerstalkers. That is until Enola Holmes joined him, springing from the mind of author Nancy Springer. What followed in quick succession was a modicum of precocious talent, one Netflix phenomenon, and Millie Bobby Brown.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille touches on the magic of Monica: ‘Her softness is her strength’
Kelsey Asbille is sharing insight into the magic and mayhem of the Yellowstone universe ahead of the highly-anticipated fifth season debut on Nov. 13. With an evolving storyline and characters up against their most intense and multifaceted challenges yet, big things are happening in Paramount’s number one series. Speaking...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Back to the Future’ fans temporarily break the Elon Musk Twitter roast with the reminder that it’s November 5
Ah, the fifth of November, the day we celebrate Tilda Swinton’s birthday, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s election for a third term, and Google’s unveiling of the Android operating system. Of course, with the exception of resident national treasure Tilda Swinton, these aren’t the reasons we celebrate today’s date...
wegotthiscovered.com
A diabolical sci-fi sequel that should have stayed in development hell gets stuck in a streaming tractor beam
Regardless of how successful any movie is, some smash hits just shouldn’t serve as the launchpad for a franchise. For one glaring example, we need look no further than Roland Emmerich’s Independence Day: Resurgence, which escaped from two decades in development hell to land with nothing more than a dull thud.
wegotthiscovered.com
Megan Thee Stallion puts her ‘Stranger Things’ superfan credentials to the test
This past weekend marked the celebration of Stranger Things Day, and what better way to celebrate than to watch Megan Thee Stallion partake in a Stranger Things trivia quiz that tests her knowledge as a self-proclaimed superfan. It isn’t exactly a crossover that anyone could have anticipated, but it’s appreciated nonetheless. In the seven-minute-long video, Megan answers some quick-fire questions about the world’s most famous science-fiction horror series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 the final season of the show?
It is quite rare for a television series, especially lately, to go beyond ten seasons. AMC‘s The Walking Dead began in 2010, back when Andrew Lincoln was playing Rick Grimes, a sheriff who had awoken from a coma to find out that he was in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. The show is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, with art by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda ascends Olympus to join the new ‘Percy Jackson’ series
It looks like Tenoch Huerta won’t be the only Latinx actor with wings on his feet for long. As per the official Twitter account for the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joining the show’s cast as the god of messengers himself, Hermes.
Comments / 0