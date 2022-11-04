ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Fantasy News: The future of ‘Sandman’ gets overdue update as ‘The Witcher’ fans cling to the OG Geralt of Rivia

By Nahila Bonfiglio
 3 days ago
Netflix has a Liam Hemsworth-sized problem on its hands as ‘The Witcher’ petition closes in on 150,000 signatures

Recastings happen in Hollywood all the time, but very rarely do they involve the star of one of the most popular shows on the biggest streaming service in the business dropping out to be replaced by an actor the fans have made abundantly clear they do not support. As a result, Netflix has a massive problem on its hands when it comes to The Witcher.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban

It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
‘John Wick’ junkies hyped by the spinoff’s star, but discouraged by its director

Like any self-respecting franchise that’s proven itself to be a consistent moneymaker, John Wick is being spun off in multiple directions. Not only does Keanu Reeves return in next year’s Chapter 4, but prequel series The Continental is heading to streaming next year, with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finally getting in front of cameras next week to kick off production.
‘Yellowstone’s Gil Birmingham talks new power hierarchy in season 5

Paramount’s number-one series is heading back to our screens in just under a week, and Yellowstone fans are waiting for the next chapter with bated breath. The series stars are just as eager to share their hard work with adoring fans, and Gil Birmingham, who breathes life into Chief Thomas Rainwater, is sharing some insight into the trials and tribulations in the fifth season. First and foremost, Birmingham tells TVLine that things on the reservation are changing significantly.
‘Gears of War’ escapes development hell with official Netflix announcement

There was a time in the not-so-distant past where the news of big-screen adaptations of video games resulted in a collective sigh of dread, and there’s a time in the not-at-all-distant present where such news results in a collective sigh with a near-perfect balance of enthusiasm and apprehension. Indeed, for every Arcane, there’s a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
Review: ‘Enola Holmes 2’ expands into franchise territory with an accomplished new entry

From Christopher Lee to Basil Rathbone, Sherlock Holmes has always been synonymous with deductive reasoning and iconic deerstalkers. That is until Enola Holmes joined him, springing from the mind of author Nancy Springer. What followed in quick succession was a modicum of precocious talent, one Netflix phenomenon, and Millie Bobby Brown.
Megan Thee Stallion puts her ‘Stranger Things’ superfan credentials to the test

This past weekend marked the celebration of Stranger Things Day, and what better way to celebrate than to watch Megan Thee Stallion partake in a Stranger Things trivia quiz that tests her knowledge as a self-proclaimed superfan. It isn’t exactly a crossover that anyone could have anticipated, but it’s appreciated nonetheless. In the seven-minute-long video, Megan answers some quick-fire questions about the world’s most famous science-fiction horror series.
Is ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 the final season of the show?

It is quite rare for a television series, especially lately, to go beyond ten seasons. AMC‘s The Walking Dead began in 2010, back when Andrew Lincoln was playing Rick Grimes, a sheriff who had awoken from a coma to find out that he was in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. The show is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, with art by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard.
The ominous ending of ‘Eternals’ may lead to the MCU’s biggest crossover yet

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to putting out a divisive entry here and there. Phase Four has perhaps been the loudest example of that, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in particular having taken over Twitter for all the right and wrong reasons for the better part of two months.
Lin-Manuel Miranda ascends Olympus to join the new ‘Percy Jackson’ series

It looks like Tenoch Huerta won’t be the only Latinx actor with wings on his feet for long. As per the official Twitter account for the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joining the show’s cast as the god of messengers himself, Hermes.

